Event: Intergenerational March to commemorate Orange Shirt Day Media Advisories

Event: Intergenerational March to commemorate Orange Shirt Day

An intergenerational march to commemorate Orange Shirt Day will start at the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre (IRSHDC) on Friday, September 30. Last year’s march saw an estimated 4,000 people in attendance, from all generations and backgrounds. The march will move down Main Mall and will pause at the Reconciliation Pole where participants will hear from Elder John Jones and Elder Yvonne Rigsby Jones, members of the Snuneymuxw First Nation and the Indian Residential School Survivors Society.

Date/Time: Friday, September 30 11:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

See here for breakdown of march locations and activities

Location: Outdoor “amphitheatre” at Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, 1985 Learners’ Walk, Vancouver V6T 1Z1 (UBC Vancouver campus), map

Parking: North Parkade, 6115 Student Union Boulevard V6T 1Z1, map

Assignment editors: Event starts at 12 p.m. sharp. We ask that you arrive early to set up cameras. Please RSVP to media.relations@ubc.ca by 10 a.m. Friday

Event photos and b-roll: Will be available before 3 p.m. Friday. Contact lou.bosshart@ubc.ca

Interview opportunities

Danilo Caron , engineering student, UBC Faculty of Applied Science – A student with roots from Castelfranco Veneto in Italy and the Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation in Ontario, Caron is co-leading the Intergenerational March (related story)

, engineering student, UBC Faculty of Applied Science – A student with roots from Castelfranco Veneto in Italy and the Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation in Ontario, Caron is co-leading the Intergenerational March (related story) Kristin Kozar , engagement lead, Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre – Can speak to Orange Shirt Day campaign at UBC, the Centre’s work, including its role in supporting survivors and intergenerational survivors to access records, collaborations with Musqueam for this year’s banners and artwork for t-shirts, and the significance of Orange Shirt Day and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

, engagement lead, Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre – Can speak to Orange Shirt Day campaign at UBC, the Centre’s work, including its role in supporting survivors and intergenerational survivors to access records, collaborations with Musqueam for this year’s banners and artwork for t-shirts, and the significance of Orange Shirt Day and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Dana-Lyn Mackenzie , senior manager EDI and Indigeneity, UBC Faculty of Applied Science and UBC Faculty of Land and Food Systems – Originator and lead for the Intergenerational March

, senior manager EDI and Indigeneity, UBC Faculty of Applied Science and UBC Faculty of Land and Food Systems – Originator and lead for the Intergenerational March Elder or survivor – to be confirmed

Media contact: Lou Corpuz-Bosshart

For more information on events being held at UBC around Orange Shirt Day, visit https://irshdc.ubc.ca/orange-shirt-day/whats-on-osd-2022/

Education resources

To learn more about Orange Shirt Day or Indian residential school history, visit:

Experts

Click here for a list of UBC experts who are available to comment on different aspects of Orange Shirt Day and/or Indian residential school history.