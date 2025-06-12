Unscripted: A UBC alum’s story of adventure, stages and growth 

For Saanvi Bhambhani, coming to UBC was about more than just earning a degree—it was about challenging herself and exploring a new world.

Saanvi Bhambhani never expected her academic path to span continents—but curiosity has always been her compass.

Growing up in New Delhi, she was drawn to new ideas, unfamiliar places and the promise of perspectives beyond her own. That curiosity eventually led her to the University of British Columbia, thousands of miles from home, and from there to Amsterdam, making her journey to the graduating class of 2025 with a degree in political science a truly international voyage.

Stepping out of her comfort zone

For Bhambhani, coming to UBC was about more than just earning a degree—it was about challenging herself and exploring a new world.

“I wanted to find a place where I could expand my horizons, not just academically but in every part of my life,” she says. “UBC’s reputation, the beauty of Vancouver and the diversity of the student body really spoke to me. I love to travel, and I wanted to experience living in a new country and learning about different things.”

Despite the excitement, the decision to leave home was not easy.

“Family is very important to me, so I was nervous about leaving,” says Bhambhani. “But I also knew it was something I had to do. UBC felt like a place where I could discover who I really am, far from everything I’ve ever known.”

In her third year, Bhambhani would go further still through UBC’s Go Global program.

A study abroad experience to remember

Go Global offers a variety of exchange, research and summer study opportunities for students to study outside Canada through partnerships with universities around the world. Bhambhani had the opportunity to study for a semester at the University of Amsterdam, an experience that she will always cherish.

“I had been to Amsterdam and Europe before and loved it, so the chance to study in Amsterdam was something I couldn’t pass up,” she says. “The way they approach learning there is very different from what I was used to in India and Canada. It was more independent, more self-driven and that really pushed me to be more resourceful.”

The exchange to Amsterdam didn’t just offer academic growth—it was a chance for personal growth too.

“Amsterdam was so vibrant. I traveled all over Europe, met people from different walks of life, and learned so much just by being in a new environment. The whole experience made me more confident in myself,” says Bhambhani.

Finding community in unexpected places

While on campus in Vancouver, Bhambhani quickly realized that UBC’s diversity wasn’t just about geography—it was about people, perspectives and experiences that came from all over the world. One of the key experiences that helped her expand her world was joining UBC Collab, a student-run theater group.

“When I first joined UBC Collab, I had no idea it would become such a big part of my university life,” she says. “I started as a band member, and it was a great escape from the pressures of school. I became the CEO of the club in my fourth year where I would organize the venue, secure sponsorships, and see the entire production come together—I learned so much from that process.”

“I started to understand the true power of collaboration,” she says. “It’s not just the actors on stage, but the entire community behind them, working together for something bigger than ourselves.”

Bhambhani with the members of UBC Collab. Credit: Saanvi Bhambhani.

In addition to her success in the classroom and on stage, a highlight of Bhambhani’s time at UBC has been her WorkLearn experience as a project assistant for the Phil Lind Initiative.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work alongside professionals in public policy and engage with some fascinating speakers and thinkers like Ziwe and Ramy Youssef. It’s so energizing to be a part of that,” she says.

“Saanvi is a shining example of what students can achieve during their time at UBC,” says Rebecca Alegria Monnerat, manager of events and program development at UBC’s School of Public Policy and Global Affairs. “She was an invaluable member of our team, and her input into the content and planning of our speaker series was pivotal to its success.”

Future adventures await

As Bhambhani looks ahead to her next chapter, she carries with her lessons, relationships, and confidence shaped by the last four years of her international experience.

“I don’t know exactly what’s next,” she says. “But I know I’m ready for it.”