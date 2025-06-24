Eylul Kara awarded B.C. Lieutenant-Governor’s Medal for leadership in inclusion and reconciliation

When Eylul Kara graduated with a bachelor’s degree with honours in political science and international relations last month, she took her final step on a UBC path marked by community engagement, unlearning exclusionary narratives and reimagining the way institutions approach reconciliation.

Kara’s efforts to promote inclusion and reconciliation were recognized when she received the 2025 B.C. Lieutenant-Governor’s Medal, which celebrates outstanding students who demonstrate academic excellence alongside meaningful contributions in inclusion, democracy and reconciliation on campus and in their communities.

“I was born in Turkey, and prior to coming to UBC I spent time living in Thailand and China,” said Kara. “That movement I went through as a child and the way I had to learn to adjust to my new surroundings and cultures taught me so much about the importance of feeling included.”

“My interest in reconciliation stemmed from my first days here at UBC,” she said. “I came to Canada from Thailand and found it interesting that some classes would begin with a land acknowledgement, which was different for me. This prompted me to reflect on my own place on this land as an international student and to start learning about the histories and responsibilities tied to being here.”

Building Bridges through Indigenous-led education

That realization led Kara to co-develop the Building Bridges Program in 2022—a community-led education program co-created with Indigenous knowledge keepers and international students to support others in understanding the histories of these lands, and to navigate what it means to belong and actively participate in community-driven action. Now operating as Glocal Scholars, the initiative has received national recognition, including the 2023 HSBC National Impact Award.

“In 2022, the B.C. government announced an Indigenous-focused graduation requirement for high school students, and as a policy student, I was fascinated to see how this education would be implemented in schools,” said Kara. “What makes Building Bridges unique is it emphasizes hands-on, interactive experiences that facilitate deep, meaningful connections with Indigenous communities, activists, scholars and artists.”

“We had the chance to implement our 12-week program at two high schools in the Vancouver area, and the students really enjoyed being able to actively participate in their learning,” she said. “Through partnerships with Indigenous elders, educators and organizations like the CIEDAR Indigenous Research Collective, we co-created a program where students could learn directly from community members. Our hope is that Building Bridges can be included in the provincial curriculum for Indigenous studies courses in the future.”

Transforming campus culture

Additionally, her contributions extend to the UBC campus, where she worked with UBC Jump Start to launch the university’s first Indigenous-led cultural programming for incoming students and international scholars.

“As an international student, much of the history and culture of this land was new to me,” said Kara. “I’ve been honoured to witness stories, participate in dialogue circles and absorb the knowledge shared by my Indigenous mentors and the community members I’ve met. These relationships have been at the heart of everything I do, and they continue to teach me what responsible leadership looks like.”

Dr. Erin Baines, an associate professor in the School of Public Policy and Global Affairs, worked with Eylul throughout her undergraduate studies.

“I have witnessed the vastness of Eylul’s curiosity, creativity and intelligence,” said Dr. Baines.. “Her groundbreaking research, collaborative spirit and astounding capacity for interdisciplinary thinking sets a new standard for excellence.”

A vision for inclusive leadership

After graduating from UBC, Kara will continue her education at Oxford University in the fall where she will study evidence-based policy and social intervention.

“To me, inclusion is not just the act of including people,” said Kara. “Inclusion is about sharing cultural histories and learning about other people through their voices, their histories and their stories.”