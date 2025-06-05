From Sri Lanka to Vancouver: UBC alum named to BC Business 30 Under 30 for healthcare innovation

What started as a passion for helping others turned into a province-wide recognition of impact for Madhini Vigneswaran. The UBC Biomedical Engineering alum was recently named to the 2025 BC Business 30 Under 30 list for her innovative work in biomedical engineering—and her commitment to community.

“I was honoured to receive this award,” says Vigneswaran. “The other winners are doing so many inspiring things, and it’s an honour just to be in the same class as them.”

Turning passion into purpose

The accolade shines a spotlight on Vigneswaran’s work as co-founder of the MEDIC Foundation (Medical Engineering Students Designing Innovations for a Cause)—a nonprofit dedicated to advancing healthcare solutions for chronic medical conditions, and senior care.

Founded in 2020 alongside fellow student Anjali Menon, MEDIC began as a passion project but quickly evolved into a growing force in medical innovation and advocacy.

“Our first project was an attempt to help those suffering with anxiety and depression,” says Vigneswaran. “I designed a wristband that would monitor a person’s heart rate and if it spiked due to anxiety, it would activate a gentle vibration targeting the medial nerve.”

The success of the wristband allowed MEDIC to launch research projects focused on diabetes, cancer, Crohn’s disease and irritable bowel syndrome. Most recently, the organization has expanded its focus to include community outreach.

“Our latest project is something I’m really proud of—it’s called the Senior Outreach Program,” says Vigneswaran. “We realized how many seniors in care homes were experiencing isolation, so we created a program that would send volunteers to spend time with them. We have grown from just three volunteers to now over 90.”

Presenting a project prototype at a conference. Image credit: Madhini Vigneswaran.

A global journey that led to UBC

Born in Sri Lanka before moving to Nigeria and Cameroon, Vigneswaran’s childhood was defined by movement—between countries, cultures and communities.

“I still remember tagging along with my grandparents on medical trips across Sri Lanka,” she says. “They were both doctors, and I’d go with them into low-resource and war-torn areas. We’d bring supplies, set up mobile clinics—whatever we could do. I didn’t know it at the time, but those moments planted the seed for everything I’m doing now.”

“During high school, I became really interested in design and technology. That’s when the idea first clicked—that maybe I could combine my love for healthcare with engineering and build solutions to real-world problems.”

Vigneswaran graduated with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Biomedical Engineering in 2024, but her decision to attend UBC was guided not just for its biomedical engineering program, but for its diversity, community and hands-on learning opportunities.

“I was looking for a place where I wouldn’t feel like just another student in a lab. I wanted to be part of a community that welcomed diverse experiences, and UBC felt like that kind of place,” says Vigneswaran. “Plus, the co-op program and the reputation of the biomedical engineering program really stood out.”

“Madhini brought vision and determination to every challenge she took on at UBC’s School of Biomedical Engineering (SBME),” says Danielle Walker, Strategic Partnerships Manager at SBME. “From launching MEDIC Foundation to building global health collaborations as an undergrad, she led with purpose and empathy. She’s a remarkable example of how student-led innovation can drive meaningful change.”

Engineering confidence through co-op

Through UBC’s co-op program, Vigneswaran built drones at Seahawks Robotics and later joined Kadant Carmanah Designs, where she turned a temporary job into her full-time career as a data engineer after graduation.

“The co-op program was a great way to develop professional connections,” says Vigneswaran. “I didn’t know anyone when I first came to Canada, so that network made all the difference—and ultimately helped me land my current job.”

For Vigneswaran, the 30 Under 30 recognition isn’t just a career milestone—it’s a reminder of the path she’s walked.

“There were times when it was hard—being away from family, figuring things out on my own here in Vancouver,” she says. “But every challenge pushed me to grow. And honestly, I wouldn’t trade my journey at UBC for anything.”