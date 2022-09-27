Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts and events on Orange Shirt Day Media Advisories

September 30 is both Orange Shirt Day and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. It is a date to commemorate residential school survivors, intergenerational survivors and those who didn’t return home. It’s also a day to learn about and reflect on the history and ongoing impacts of the Indian residential school system and other colonial policies in Canada.

UBC experts are available to comment.

Brenna Bhandar

Associate Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Email: bhandar@allard.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Property studies, critical theory, colonial legal history



Dr. Linc Kesler (he/him)

Associate Professor, Institute for Critical Indigenous Studies and English

Tel: 604-374-2469

Email: linc.kesler@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Indigenous identity, residential schools, Indigenous rights, Indigenous studies

Dr. Andrew Martindale

Professor, Department of Anthropology

Tel: 250-667-6883

Email: andrew.martindale@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Ground-penetrating radar

Dr. Shandin Pete (he/him)

He carries the name Bitterroot Salish from the Western Montana and Navajo from Arizona

Assistant Professor of Teaching, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences

Email: spete@eoas.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Indigenous science (related story), reclaiming traditions in Salish astronomy, respectful integration of Indigenous Knowledge, histories, and ways of knowing into university course content

Dr. Richard Vedan

Associate Professor Emeritus, School of Social Work

Member, Secwepemc First Nation

Email: richard.vedan@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

As a member of the Neskonlith Band of the Secwepemc Nation, a second-generation survivor, clinician and academic, Dr. Vedan can speak to history at micro to macro level, family relationships, and intergenerational complex trauma in historical and contemporary circumstances

* Out of the country until September 29 so email is best

Public events

Click here for more information on events being held at UBC around Orange Shirt Day, including the Intergenerational March scheduled for Sept. 30.

Available interviews:

Danilo Caron , engineering student, UBC Faculty of Applied Science – A student with roots from Castelfranco Veneto in Italy and the Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation in Ontario, Mr. Caron is co-leading the Intergenerational March (related story). Email: danilo.caron@ubc.ca



Kristin Kozar , engagement lead, Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre – Can speak to Orange Shirt Day campaign at UBC, the Centre’s work, including its role in supporting Survivors and intergenerational Survivors to access records, collaborations with Musqueam for this year’s banners and artwork for t-shirts, and the significance of Orange Shirt Day and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Email: kristin.kozar@ubc.ca



Dana-Lyn Mackenzie , senior manager EDI and Indigeneity, UBC Faculty of Applied Science and UBC Faculty of Land and Food Systems – Originator and lead for the Intergenerational March. Email: danalyn.mackenzie@ubc.ca



Educational resources

To learn more about Orange Shirt Day or Indian Residential School history, visit: