Most B.C. youth aren’t meeting Canada’s movement guidelines, and it could be impacting their mental health

New research shows children are struggling to meet national recommendations for physical activity, sleep and screen time, but those who do report better mental health and well-being.

Only four per cent of youth in B.C. are meeting all of Canada’s recommendations for daily movement, according to new research from the University of B.C.

The survey of more than 26,000 Grade 6-8 children across the province examined how well they are adhering to Canada’s 24-Hour Movement Guidelines, which recommend at least one hour of physical activity, 8-10 hours of sleep and no more than two hours of recreational screen time per day.

The findings, published today in BMC Public Health, reveal that excessive recreational screen time is by far the biggest challenge. Only 14 per cent of children met the daily screen time recommendation, while 26 per cent met the guidelines for physical activity and 73 per cent for sleep.

“It’s quite concerning to see how few children are meeting all of the daily recommendations,” said lead researcher Dr. Eva Oberle, associate professor at UBC’s Human Early Learning Partnership within the school of population and public health. “But the biggest standout is screen time. It’s a hard recommendation for today’s kids to meet because many rely on their phones for communication, connecting with friends, gaming and entertainment.”

Movement linked to better mental health

Adopted in 2016, Canada’s 24-Hour Movement Guidelines were the world’s first to integrate guidelines for physical activity, sleep and limits to sedentary time, reflecting evidence of the important relationship between each of the three factors. The guidelines have since been adopted by the World Health Organization.

While previous research has linked the guidelines to better physical health, the new study went further to reveal their association with better mental well-being. Youth who met more of the movement guidelines reported higher optimism, greater life satisfaction and fewer depressive symptoms.

“We see significantly better mental health for youth who meet all, or even some, of the movement guidelines,” said Dr. Oberle. “Interestingly, sleep was the strongest factor associated with better mental well-being—highlighting the importance of young people getting a good night sleep. Of course, the movement behaviours are interconnected. If you are physically active, you sleep better, and long hours on screens can interfere with sleep.”

The study also found that girls appear to have the biggest gains in mental well-being when they meet the guidelines for sleep, sleep and screen time, or all three movement behaviours.

“There are some key differences between girls and boys, so we need to be considering specific interventions that would benefit each group,” said Dr. Oberle. “We know, for instance, that social media use among girls can have a greater negative impact on mental health, which could be why we’re seeing such notable well-being gains when girls meet the movement guidelines.”

Supporting youth to get moving

While the researchers say there is no one-size-fits-all solution to help young people meet the guidelines, encouraging any form of positive activity may be one simple, yet effective approach.

“As a parent myself, I know how challenging it can be to find balance, and every family is going to have their own strategies that work for them,” said Dr. Oberle. “But generally speaking, it’s much easier to promote positive activities than to restrict screen time. If kids are engaged in activities—whether it’s sports, music, crafts, outdoor play or even biking to school—they naturally spend less time online.”

Schools can also play a key role in promoting healthier movement behaviours. Ensuring that physical education is available year-round—rather than in semester blocks that leave students inactive for months—is one way to support daily activity. Offering both structured and unstructured play opportunities, such as after-school programs or lunchtime clubs, can also encourage movement.

“Movement doesn’t have to mean organized sports—it can be as simple as biking around the block, climbing a tree or playing outside,” said co-author Dr. Mariana Brussoni, director of UBC’s Human Early Learning Partnership, and a professor in the department of pediatrics and school of population and public health. “The goal is to create an environment where movement naturally fits into daily life, because that will be most sustainable in the long run.”

The researchers hope the findings will spark conversations among parents, educators and policymakers about how to better support youth in developing healthier daily routines.

