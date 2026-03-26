Seasonal allergies are getting worse—and climate change is partly to blame

UBC allergy expert on why there’s so much pollen in the air, and how to manage symptoms.

Amidst the chirping of birds and laughter of children, there’s another sound echoing through the spring air: an explosion of sneezes. And they’re getting louder.

As Dr. Amin Kanani, clinical associate professor and head of the division of allergy and clinical immunology in the UBC department of medicine explains, climate change is leading to longer, more intense pollen seasons in B.C. That’s not exactly welcome news for allergy sufferers.

We spoke with Dr. Kanani about what’s driving higher pollen counts, how to recognize when a pollen allergy requires urgent help, and what sufferers can do to get through the season.

How is climate change contributing to pollen-related allergies?

Warmer temperatures and higher CO2 levels are leading to longer growing seasons and more plant growth, because plants use CO2 as their fuel to grow. With more plants there’s more pollen being produced—studies show that pollen seasons are becoming longer and peak pollen counts are getting higher. People should expect to experience earlier and longer pollen seasons.

How long does the pollen season last in B.C.?

In B.C. there are two main pollen seasons. From February to June, we have tree pollen from alder, birch, willow, cottonwood, oak and cedar. From May to August, there’s grass pollen. People with allergies to any of these can experience sneezing; a runny, itchy and stuffy nose; and itchy, watery eyes. People with asthma can also experience a worsening of symptoms, with wheezing, shortness of breath and coughing.

What are signs that an allergic reaction could become a medical emergency?

Anaphylactic reactions, which require emergency care, are uncommon with pollen exposure unless it’s ingested, such as when someone crawls through a field of grass and pollen enters their mouth. The vast majority of pollen exposures are not life-threatening emergencies, but they can cause significant discomfort and swelling affecting the nose and eyes.

People with asthma may experience exacerbations that could require an emergency room visit or hospitalization. People with a history of allergies and asthma should proactively take their prescribed medication during the season to avoid severe reactions. If someone experiences an asthma attack with difficulty breathing, they should use their rescue inhaler, go to their nearest emergency department or call 911.

At what age do people usually start experiencing seasonal allergies?

Seasonal allergies typically begin in school-aged individuals and young adults. However, some people can develop them later in life. Often, kids and youth are diagnosed after experiencing inflamed eyes and discomfort while playing outdoor sports like baseball or soccer. The ball rolls on the ground, they handle it and then touch their eyes and mouths, triggering an allergic response.

What can people do to manage allergies effectively through the season?

Consulting an allergist to identify your allergies helps you prepare for allergy season. Staying indoors during high pollen counts and closing windows can reduce your exposure to pollen, along with the use of an air purifier. Use pollen forecasting tools and apps such as IQAir or PollenWise to monitor pollen counts in your area, so you can take precautions ahead of time.

Medications such as non-sedating antihistamines, prescription nasal sprays and antihistamine eye drops can be used, depending on the severity of symptoms. Long-term options include desensitization, in which an individual is exposed to low levels of the pollen protein through a series of injections or tablets placed under their tongue. This can significantly reduce reactivity to the pollen for many years.

Interview language(s): English