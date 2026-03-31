Balanced operating budget for 2026/27 approved by UBC Board of Governors

UBC is projecting a balanced financial position as part of its 2026/27 budget, approved by the university's Board of Governors this week.

UBC is projecting a balanced operating position as part of its 2026/27 budget, approved by the university’s Board of Governors this week.

The university’s annual budget report outlines UBC’s financial position within the landscape of evolving challenges facing post-secondary institutions across Canada. It also details UBC’s commitment to advancing its core academic mission while prioritizing long-term financial resilience.

“At a time when universities are facing rising costs, enrolment uncertainty, and ongoing economic pressure, this balanced budget is a strong outcome for UBC,” said Gage Averill, Provost and Vice-President Academic, UBC Vancouver. “We want to thank the many colleagues whose responsible stewardship and concerted effort have helped to keep us on a sustainable financial path and who have advised us on the most important investments to make for the academic mission.”

Government policy changes, geopolitical tensions, and increased competition in higher education continue to influence the sector. However, UBC’s enrolment is on track to meet expectations in the current academic year, supported by coordinated recruitment and admissions efforts as well as strategies to diversify revenue opportunities.

The university’s operating budget is balanced for 2026/27, meaning UBC expects operating revenues of $2.9 billion to cover operating expenses at the overall institutional level. However, financial pressures are not evenly distributed across the organization, and some faculties and administrative units continue to navigate localized cost increases and funding constraints specific to their areas. In addition, rising expenses related to categories like labour, utilities, construction and software add inflationary pressure.

“There’s no question that we’re operating in a challenging environment, but we’re taking measured and strategic steps to manage the pressures facing the sector,” said Frank Laezza, Vice-President of Finance & Operations. “The margin between revenues and costs remains narrow, and maintaining balance requires continued discipline, careful prioritization and deliberate choices about where we invest our resources to protect UBC’s long-term financial sustainability.”

Guided by UBC’s Strategic Directions 2025-2030, the budget process aims to align resources with institutional priorities, emphasize the core academic mission and ensure the university remains resilient and responsive to emerging needs.

“This budget reflects collaboration, diligence and thoughtful leadership across both campuses,” said Lesley Cormack, Principal and Deputy Vice-Chancellor, UBC Okanagan. “This work sometimes requires tough choices, but our effort ensures we are protecting and investing in our core academic activities while also building our capacity for the future.”

In addition to advancing the academic mission and supporting long-term financial health, Budget 2026/27 highlights specific investments that build on UBC’s research capacity, expand support for student priorities and advance UBC’s use of emerging technology. The report also projects over $945 million in research funding through 2026/27—primarily from government and non-profit agencies—underscoring UBC’s important research impact locally, nationally and internationally.