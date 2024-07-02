UBC appoints Judy Rogers as new Chancellor

The University of British Columbia’s Board of Governors has appointed Judy Rogers to become the university’s 20th Chancellor.

“Judy Rogers brings a wealth of experience and a distinguished track record of service to UBC,” said UBC Board of Governors’ interim Chair Bill Sundhu. “Her extensive background in governance, public administration, and community development will be invaluable to the university as we continue to advance our mission.”

A UBC alum, Rogers’ extensive career is marked by significant leadership roles and contributions to public administration, community development, and governance. Most recently, Rogers was a member of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s Board of Directors from December 2017 to July 2023, assuming the position of chair from August 2018.

She held the role of city manager of the City of Vancouver from 1999 to 2008, and also served on the board for the Vancouver Organizing Committee for the 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. Rogers is largely credited with drafting the inclusivity statement that was central to Vancouver’s bid for the 2010 Olympics.

Rogers’ contributions have been recognized with numerous awards and honours. She received the Order of Canada in 2017, and has won two United Nations public service awards for her leadership role in the Downtown Eastside Community Development Project.

“I am incredibly honoured to become UBC’s next Chancellor,” said Rogers. “My connection to UBC has always been strong, and I look forward to working alongside students, faculty, academic leaders, alumni and the broader community to help advance the university’s vision.”

Rogers will assume her role on September 1, 2024. She succeeds the Honourable Steven Point, who steps down after four years of exemplary service to the university as the first Indigenous person to hold the position.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to Steven for being an exceptional leader and ambassador for UBC since 2020,” said UBC President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Benoit-Antoine Bacon. “I am excited to welcome our alum Judy back to UBC for this important role and look forward to working with her to further enhance UBC’s academic mission and reputation.”

As UBC’s Chancellor, Rogers will act as the ceremonial head of the university and preside over all major ceremonies and convocations. She will also represent the university in a wide range of events and activities.

“We are pleased the UBC Board of Governors unanimously approved the recommendation from the Chancellor Search Committee and alumni UBC, and look forward to welcoming Judy back to UBC in her new role,” said UBC Chair of the Chancellor Search Committee Ross Langford, who chaired the search committee consisting of students, faculty, staff, alumni, senate, and board members from UBC’s Vancouver and Okanagan campuses.

In addition to her extensive career in public service and governance, Rogers operated her own consulting firm, in which she advised private, public, and Crown corporations in government affairs and communications. She has also served as past chair of the B.C. Assessment Authority, the B.C. Housing Commission, and the UBC Alumni Association.

Rogers holds a Bachelor of Recreation Education degree from UBC, a Master’s degree in public administration from the University of Victoria, and an honorary doctorate from Capilano University.