UBC experts on drought and water restrictions

UBC experts are available to comment on drought conditions and water restrictions in B.C.
Dr. Younes Alila
Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management
Email: younes.alila@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Climate and land use change effects on droughts, floods and landslides
- Logging and forest practice effects on droughts, floods and landslides
Dr. Werner Antweiler
Associate Professor, Sauder School of Business
Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, German
- Water economics and management
* unavailable Aug. 7-31
Dr. John Janmaat (he/him)
Professor, Department of Economics, Philosophy and Political Science
Email: john.janmaat@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Environmental economics
- Natural resource economics, including water resource economics
Dr. John Richardson
Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
Email: john.richardson@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Effects of droughts on natural ecosystems
- Effects of flooding and water supplies on streams and lakes, water quality and debris torrents
- Urban impacts of drainage patterns and loss of natural stream networks in many parts of the Lower Mainland
- Ways to conserve water this summer
Dr. Sean Smukler (he/him)
Associate Professor, Faculty of Land and Food Systems
Email: sean.smukler@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Effects of droughts on agriculture and farming in B.C.
- Adapting farming practices in a changing climate
- Role of agriculture in climate change
Dr. Eric Taylor
Professor, Department of Zoology
Tel: 250-393-2486
Email: etaylor@zoology.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Effects of drought on fish