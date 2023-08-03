An outdoor faucet

UBC experts on drought and water restrictions

Aug 3, 2023    |   For more information, contact Media Relations

UBC experts are available to comment on drought conditions and water restrictions in B.C.

Dr. Younes Alila
Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management
Email: younes.alila@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Climate and land use change effects on droughts, floods and landslides
  • Logging and forest practice effects on droughts, floods and landslides

Dr. Werner Antweiler
Associate Professor, Sauder School of Business
Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, German

* unavailable Aug. 7-31

Dr. John Janmaat (he/him)
Professor, Department of Economics, Philosophy and Political Science
Email: john.janmaat@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Environmental economics
  • Natural resource economics, including water resource economics

Dr. John Richardson
Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
Email: john.richardson@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Effects of droughts on natural ecosystems
  • Effects of flooding and water supplies on streams and lakes, water quality and debris torrents
  • Urban impacts of drainage patterns and loss of natural stream networks in many parts of the Lower Mainland
  • Ways to conserve water this summer

Dr. Sean Smukler (he/him)
Associate Professor, Faculty of Land and Food Systems
Email: sean.smukler@ubc.ca 
Interview language(s): English

  • Effects of droughts on agriculture and farming in B.C.
  • Adapting farming practices in a changing climate
  • Role of agriculture in climate change

Dr. Eric Taylor
Professor, Department of Zoology
Tel: 250-393-2486
Email: etaylor@zoology.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Effects of drought on fish

