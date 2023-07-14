UBC experts on drought, wildfires, heat and associated issues

UBC experts are available to comment on wildfires, drought, heat and associated issues.
- Climate change, forests and wildfires
- Climate change and heat
- Disaster planning and response
- Drought
- Fire behaviour and fire management
- Health impacts of wildfires, heat and extreme conditions
- Urban impacts of fire and heat
- Wildlife and ecosystem impacts of fire and heat
Climate change, forests and wildfires
Dr. Lori Daniels
Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
- Wildfires and wildfire management
- Forest fires, past and present
- Impacts of climate change on forests
Dr. Greg Garrard (he/him)
Professor, Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies
- Environmental literature
- Culture and climate change (including skepticism)
- Cultural ecology of wildfire
- Political polarization
Dr. John Innes
Professor, Faculty of Forestry
- Climate change and wildfires, boreal forests, forest management
Climate change and heat
Dr. Rachel H. White (she/her)
Assistant Professor, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences
- Climate change, atmospheric circulation and heat waves, B.C.’s forecast for the summer
Disaster planning and response
Dr. Werner Antweiler
Associate Professor, Sauder School of Business
- Economic costs of wildfires including higher insurance costs
Dr. Michael Hooper (he/him)
Associate Professor, School of Community and Regional Planning
- Disaster response, rebuilding, cities and risk, disaster planning and governance
Dr. Sara Shneiderman (she/her)
Associate Professor, Department of Anthropology
- Social elements of disaster preparedness and response
- Disaster governance
Dr. Babak Mohamadpour Tosarkani
Assistant Professor, UBCO School of Engineering
- Emergency supply chain preparedness
Drought
Dr. Younes Alila
Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management
- Climate and land use change effects on droughts, floods and landslides
- Logging and forest practice effects on droughts, floods and landslides
Dr. Werner Antweiler
Associate Professor, Sauder School of Business
- Water economics and management
Dr. John Richardson
Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
- Effects of droughts on natural ecosystems
- Effects of flooding and water supplies on streams and lakes, water quality and debris torrents
- Urban impacts of drainage patterns and loss of natural stream networks in many parts of the Lower Mainland
- Ways to conserve water this summer
Fire behaviour and fire management
Jen Baron (she/her)
PhD Candidate, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
- Wildfire ecology and management, past and present
- Forest fire behaviour, fire risk and fuel treatments
- Climate change impacts on wildfires
Dr. Mathieu Bourbonnais
Assistant Professor, Department of Earth, Environmental and Geographic Sciences
- Wildfire risk and fire suppression and mitigation
- Firefighting and use of satellites for wildfire detection and monitoring
Dr. Kelsey Copes-Gerbitz (she/her)
Postdoctoral Researcher, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
- Proactive wildfire management, coexisting with wildfires, sharing responsibility for wildfire management
- Community wildfire resilience
- Historical fires and wildfire management
Dr. Kevin Hanna
Associate Professor, Department of Earth, Environmental and Geographic Sciences
- Vulnerable infrastructure
- Risk and disaster assessment wildfire management and policy
- Climate change and risk events
Dr. Kira Hoffman
Postdoctoral Researcher, Faculty of Forestry
- Fire behaviour, pyrodiversity and prescribed burning; proactive wildfire management
Dr. Dwayne Tannant
Professor, School of Engineering
- Landslides, rockfalls
- Below debris field flood mitigation
- Post-wildfire debris flow mitigation
Health impacts of wildfires, heat and extreme conditions
Dr. Philip Ainslie
Professor, School of Health and Exercise Sciences
- Heat, pollution and their isolated and combined influence on physiology and health
- Effect of temperature and oxygen availability on physiology, pathology and performance
- Acclimatization, adaptation and maladaptation to environmental stress
Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch (she/her)
Professor, School of Nursing
- Protecting seniors and other vulnerable people from extreme heat
Dr. Michael Brauer
Professor, School of Population and Public Health
- Health effects of extreme heat, approaches to minimize impacts
- Air quality and health impacts from smoke
- How to minimize exposure to smoke
Dr. Emily Brigham
Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine
- Lung health, asthma and COPD, pollutant exposures from wildfires, co-exposure with heat
Dr. Christopher Carlsten
Physician; Professor and Head of Respiratory Medicine, Department of Medicine
- Adverse health effects related to heat, smoke, ozone and allergens
- How heat, smoke, ozone and allergens are climate-change related
Dr. Wendy Hall (she/her)
Professor Emeritus, School of Nursing
- Effects of heat on sleep
- Promoting good sleep, particularly for children
Dr. Sarah Henderson
Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health
- Health impacts of wildfire smoke and extreme heat and ways to protect health
Dr. Mary-Ann Murphy
Associate Professor, School of Social Work and the Department of Sociology
- Dealing with the emotional trauma of wildfires
- Lessons from evacuees
- What to pack when evacuating
- Caring for seniors in extreme heat
Dr. Michael Schwandt
Clinical Assistant Professor, School of Population and Public Health; Medical Health Officer, Vancouver Coastal Health
- Health impacts of wildfire smoke
- Community and personal actions for health protection
Dr. Angela Yao
Adjunct Professor, School of Population and Public Health
- Health impacts of wildfire smoke
Urban impacts of fire and heat
Dr. Melissa McHale (she/her)
Associate Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management
- Urban heating and urban heat mitigation, urban ecology, sustainability and carbon cycle
Wildlife and ecosystem impacts of fire and heat
Dr. William Cheung
Professor and Director, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries
- Warming seas
- Effects of extreme heat on marine life
- Impacts of climate change on marine ecosystems and dependent human communities
- Climate solutions for the ocean and fisheries
- Biodiversity
Dr. Sarah Dickson-Hoyle (she/her)
Postdoctoral Researcher, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
- Wildfire recovery
- Ecological impacts of wildfires
- Community wildfire resilience and proactive approaches
Dr. Karen Hodges (she/her)
Professor, UBC Okanagan Department of Biology
- Post-fire habitats
- Wildlife impacts from heat, drought and fire
- Salvage logging and impacts on wildlife
Dr. Alison McAfee
Postdoctoral Fellow, Michael Smith Laboratories and North Carolina State University
- Honey bee biology and fertility
- Impact of high temperatures on bee fertility and survival
Dr. Matthew Mitchell (he/him)
Research Associate, Centre for Sustainable Food Systems
- Biodiversity, smoke/pollutant impacts on animal activity, ecosystem services
Dr. David Scott
Associate Professor, Department of Earth, Environmental and Geographic Sciences
- Effects of wildfire on hydrology and erosion
- Evaluation of fire site rehabilitation methods in terms of controlling erosion and sedimentation
