UBC experts on Earth Day 2024

On April 22, the world will celebrate Earth Day under the theme “Planet vs Plastics.” UBC experts are available to comment.

Health and environment risk

Dr. Juan José Alava (he/him)

Honorary Research Associate, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries

Principal Investigator, Ocean Pollution Research Unit

Interview language(s): English, Spanish

Microplastic and plastic marine pollution, ocean pollution, pollutants in the marine food web, marine ecotoxicology, marine mammal toxicology (e.g., effects and bioaccumulation of pollutants in endangered southern resident killer whales), climate change

Dr. Christopher Carlsten

Professor and Head of Respiratory Medicine, Department of Medicine

Interview language(s): English

Health impacts of microplastics

Dr. Kai Chan (he/him)

Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, and the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries

Canada Research Chair, Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services

Email: kaichan@ires.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Wildlife, ecosystem services, climate change and its ecological impacts, human action and social transformation, environmental policy

Dr. Iwalaye (Ayo) Oladimeji

Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences

Interview language(s): English

Impacts of microplastics on marine life, particularly invertebrates

Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (he/him)

University Killam Professor, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, and School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Interview language(s): English, Hausa, Norwegian

Optimal plastic consumption and use, thoughtful consumption, blue economy

Innovative solutions

Dr. Mohammad Arjmand

Assistant Professor, UBC Okanagan School of Engineering

Canada Research Chair, Advanced Materials and Polymer Engineering

Interview language(s): English

Plastic recycling

* Available 9 a.m.-noon on April 22

Dr. Johan Foster

Associate Professor, Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering

Interview language(s): English

Plastic degradation, microplastics, bio-based polymers and composites, recycling of plastics, biodegradable materials and packaging

Dr. Feng Jiang (he/him)

Assistant Professor, Department of Wood Science

Canada Research Chair (Tier II), Sustainable Functional Biomaterials

Interview language(s): English

Renewable and bio-based materials/products for plastic replacement

* Available April 22-24

Dr. Amanda Johnson

Researcher, Faculty of Forestry

Interview language(s): English

Plant-based plastics, end-of-life management of plastics, biodegradation, paper and cardboard packaging substitutes, bio-based materials for single-use items, green chemistry

Created a bioplastic from agricultural waste

* Unavailable the afternoon of April 24

Policy and change

Kookai Chaimahawong (she/her)

Executive Director, Centre for Climate and Business Solutions

Interview language(s): English

Circular economy, regenerative business model, impact investing, ESG management, sustainable business models, climate risks and opportunities, the role of private sectors, SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises)

* Unavailable the afternoon of April 22 or on April 26

Dr. Carol Liao (she/her)

Associate Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law

UBC Sauder Distinguished Fellow, Peter P. Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics

Interview language(s): English

Corporate law, climate law, climate governance, sustainability, business ethics, EDI

Dr. Jiaying Zhao (she/her)

Associate Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, and Department of Psychology

Interview language(s): English, Mandarin