Back-to-school: UBC experts weigh in on phones, class sizes, sleep and math anxiety

UBC experts are available to comment on various school- and education-related topics as students head back to class.

How are B.C. schools doing for staff and space?

Dr. Jason Ellis, associate professor in the department of educational studies, shares how B.C. school districts manage resources:

“Overcrowding is not a problem for most B.C. school districts, but districts like Surrey (SD 36) face some challenges. Their main solution has been to use portable classrooms, with ideas like student ‘shifts’ also being considered. Similarly, teacher shortages are not widespread, though some districts use uncertified instructors and certified teachers-on-call (TOCs) to fill gaps. The practice of paying TOCs at full scale encourages new teachers to prefer this work over full-time contracts. B.C. should revisit this policy to better encourage and support new teachers in taking on full-time roles.”

Dr. Jason Ellis

Are there any benefits to having phones in the classroom?

Dr. Ron Darvin, assistant professor in the department of language and literacy education, explains that phones can enhance education if utilized properly:

“While phones can be a distraction, they are also powerful learning tools. Phones allow students to research, write, verify information, and learn languages. To ensure effective use in the classroom, teachers can design activities where students use phones for learning tasks. For example, students can use their phones to explore digital skills like posting on Instagram or making TikTok videos, and teachers can help them connect these activities to school tasks like writing or presenting.”

Dr. Ron Darvin

How can parents help kids transition to a school-friendly sleep schedule as summer ends?

Dr. Wendy Hall, professor emeritus in UBC’s school of nursing, shares tips on how to prepare kids for a school-based sleep schedule:

“Getting kids back on a school schedule is manageable. Parents and guardians should reinstate bedtime routines and school-based bedtimes about a week before school starts. Aim to have school-aged children in bed and settled for the night by 9 p.m. and adolescents by 10 p.m. In addition to moving back to regular bedtimes, wake your child up for the day at the same time you would for school and find some activities to keep them alert and awake in the morning.”

Dr. Wendy Hall (she/her)

How can students combat math anxiety?

Dr. Lindsey Daniels, assistant professor of teaching in the department of mathematics, shares tips to help students overcome their fear of math:

“Math anxiety is a feeling of tension and discomfort that interferes with the manipulation of numbers and the solving of math problems. While there’s no quick fix, some helpful tips include: finding a study method that works for you, using self-affirmations like ‘What am I proud of this term?’ to boost confidence, connecting with classmates and on-campus resources, and practicing in a test-like environment before the actual test.”

Dr. Lindsey Daniels (she/her)

