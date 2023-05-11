Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Event: New art connects The Reconciliation Pole to Musqueam traditional territory Media Advisories

Media are invited to join an event to celebrate the installation of new artwork co-created by Musqueam master carver Kayám̓ Richard Campbell and Haida master carver and hereditary chief James Hart, 7idansuu (Edenshaw) at the base of The Reconciliation Pole at UBC.

In 2017, Hart’s The Reconciliation Pole: Honouring a Time Before, During and After Canada’s Indian Residential Schools (2015-17) was raised at Main Mall and Thunderbird Boulevard.

As part of Hart’s vision for the pole, he invited Campbell to design and carve the artwork for a bronze disc at the base of the pole. The new artwork acknowledges that the pole – which was carved and raised according to Haida tradition – stands on Musqueam territory.

The pole and new artwork were commissioned by the Audain Foundation, with support from The University of British Columbia.

Date/Time: Thursday, May 11, 3:00 p.m.

Location: The Reconciliation Pole at Main Mall, between Agronomy Road and Thunderbird Boulevard.

Closest parking: Thunderbird Parkade, 6085 Thunderbird Blvd, V6T 1Z3 (directions)

RSVP: Media interested in participating can contact sachi.wickramasinghe@ubc.ca. Please arrive at least 15 minutes early for camera set-up.

Program:

Musqueam honouring ceremony

UBC, artist and donor remarks

Interview opportunities: