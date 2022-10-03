UBC appoints Dr. Deborah Buszard as Interim President and Vice-Chancellor University News

Today, the University of British Columbia announced Dr. Deborah Buszard has been appointed Interim President and Vice-Chancellor.

Dr. Buszard served as Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the UBC Okanagan campus between 2012 and 2020. In that capacity she provided overall leadership to UBC Okanagan and was a core member of UBC’s executive leadership team.

“When I left UBC Okanagan in 2020 I noted it was a bittersweet departure and how much I enjoyed eight years with the brilliant community there,” said Buszard. “I am delighted to have the opportunity to once again be part of the larger UBC community of students, faculty and staff.”

Dr. Buszard will formally assume the role on October 14 as the Board of Governors conducts a search for the university’s next president. This follows the announcement in July that outgoing President Dr. Santa Ono is leaving his role to become President of the University of Michigan.

“We look forward to working with Dr. Buszard to continue progressing the university’s core purpose of teaching and research as well as furthering key strategic initiatives including Anti-Racism and Inclusive Excellence, Sustainability and Climate Action, and Indigenous Reconciliation and Engagement,” said Board Chair Nancy McKenzie.

“We are confident that in partnership with the UBC executive and Deans, Dr. Buszard will build on the success of recent years and continue to grow UBC’s reputation as a globally-leading centre of teaching, learning and research.”

Originally from the UK, Dr. Buszard’s research background is in plant science with a focus on fruit crops, and has current scholarly interests in global agriculture and food innovation, sustainability, and organizational and system transformation. Prior to joining UBC in 2012, she was a founding member of the College of Sustainability at Dalhousie University and served as Dean of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences and Associate Vice-Principal of McGill University’s Macdonald campus.

The international search for the 16th president of UBC has already begun with the Board in the process of establishing a search committee. Updates to the community will be made as the process continues.