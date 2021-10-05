Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC delegates on the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) Media Advisories

UBC has selected a delegation of eight – including three students, one staff, and four faculty members – to send to the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow this November. The delegates are available to comment on various topics related to COP26.

Dr. Walter Mérida (he/him)

Senior Advisor to the President and Vice-Chancellor; Associate Dean, Research and Industry Partnerships, Faculty of Applied Science; Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering

Tel: 604-822-4189

Email: walter.merida@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Spanish and Italian

Topics: UBC sustainability research and initiatives, opportunities for B.C., sustainable energy systems, low carbon fuels, clean energy, fuel cells, hydrogen, climate change, global warming, greenhouse effect, greenhouse gases

Prof. Kathryn Harrison (she/her)

Professor, Department of Political Science

Tel: 778-968-4923

Email: kathryn.harrison@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Topics: Climate and energy, Canadian politics, environmental politics, environmental policy, climate change, global warming, climate change policy, greenhouse gases, Canadian government, Federal-provincial relations, carbon pricing

Dr. Robert Godin (he/him)

Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry

Email: robert.godin@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, French

Topics: Energy (especially solar), CO2 utilization, sustainability, water purification, chemistry, photocatalysis, semiconductors

Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (he/him)

University Killam Professor, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries & School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Tel: 604-351-7406

Email: r.sumaila@oceans.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Hausa, Norwegian

Topics: Blue Economy, sustainable and just ocean systems, fisheries economics, marine biodiversity, ocean conservation, biological diversity

Juvarya Veltkamp (she/her)

Director, Canada Climate Law Initiative

Email: veltkamp@allard.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Urdu, Hindi

Topics: Climate change, climate risk, green economy, net zero transition, sustainable cities, green buildings, economic development, climate governance / law

Temitope Onifade (he/him)

Doctoral candidate, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Email: temitope@onifade.org

Interview language(s): English, Yoruba, English-based pidgin

Topics: Climate policy and justice under the Paris Agreement, Canada’s climate governance framework

Max Cohen (he/him)

Doctoral candidate, Department of Geography

Tel: 778-887-7362

Email: max.cohen.ubc@gmail.com

Interview language(s): English

Topics: Just transition, climate policy, and Glasgow

Eman Alsulaiti (إيمان السليطي) (she/her)

Undergraduate student, Department of Central, Eastern & Northern European Studies

Email: eeman@student.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Arabic, Portuguese, Spanish

Topics: SDG 4; European Green Deal, Qatar, youth empowerment, sustainability