UBC delegates on the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26)

UBC has selected a delegation of eight – including three students, one staff, and four faculty members – to send to the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow this November. The delegates are available to comment on various topics related to COP26.
Dr. Walter Mérida (he/him)
Senior Advisor to the President and Vice-Chancellor; Associate Dean, Research and Industry Partnerships, Faculty of Applied Science; Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering
Tel: 604-822-4189
Email: walter.merida@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, Spanish and Italian
Topics: UBC sustainability research and initiatives, opportunities for B.C., sustainable energy systems, low carbon fuels, clean energy, fuel cells, hydrogen, climate change, global warming, greenhouse effect, greenhouse gases
Prof. Kathryn Harrison (she/her)
Professor, Department of Political Science
Tel: 778-968-4923
Email: kathryn.harrison@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
Topics: Climate and energy, Canadian politics, environmental politics, environmental policy, climate change, global warming, climate change policy, greenhouse gases, Canadian government, Federal-provincial relations, carbon pricing
Dr. Robert Godin (he/him)
Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry
Email: robert.godin@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, French
Topics: Energy (especially solar), CO2 utilization, sustainability, water purification, chemistry, photocatalysis, semiconductors
Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (he/him)
University Killam Professor, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries & School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Tel: 604-351-7406
Email: r.sumaila@oceans.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, Hausa, Norwegian
Topics: Blue Economy, sustainable and just ocean systems, fisheries economics, marine biodiversity, ocean conservation, biological diversity
Juvarya Veltkamp (she/her)
Director, Canada Climate Law Initiative
Email: veltkamp@allard.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, Urdu, Hindi
Topics: Climate change, climate risk, green economy, net zero transition, sustainable cities, green buildings, economic development, climate governance / law
Temitope Onifade (he/him)
Doctoral candidate, Peter A. Allard School of Law
Email: temitope@onifade.org
Interview language(s): English, Yoruba, English-based pidgin
Topics: Climate policy and justice under the Paris Agreement, Canada’s climate governance framework
Max Cohen (he/him)
Doctoral candidate, Department of Geography
Tel: 778-887-7362
Email: max.cohen.ubc@gmail.com
Interview language(s): English
Topics: Just transition, climate policy, and Glasgow
Eman Alsulaiti (إيمان السليطي) (she/her)
Undergraduate student, Department of Central, Eastern & Northern European Studies
Email: eeman@student.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, Arabic, Portuguese, Spanish
Topics: SDG 4; European Green Deal, Qatar, youth empowerment, sustainability