UBC welcomes 45 scholars in first wave of Canada Impact+ Research Training Awards

The scholars' work will advance research in areas of strategic importance to B.C. and Canada, from immunotherapy and biotechnology to artificial intelligence and climate resilience.

The University of British Columbia will welcome 45 new doctoral students and postdoctoral fellows through the first wave of the Canada Impact+ Research Training Awards, a federal initiative designed to attract top international research talent to Canada.

The first wave includes 28 doctoral students and 17 postdoctoral fellows at UBC, whose work will advance research in areas of strategic importance to B.C. and Canada, including immunotherapy and biotechnology, quantum technologies, critical minerals, artificial intelligence and climate resilience.

Additional UBC recipients are expected to be announced later this year, including more than 20 doctoral students and more than 13 postdoctoral fellows.

“Congratulations to the talented researchers receiving Canada Impact+ Research Training Awards and joining UBC through this important federal initiative,” said UBC President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Benoit-Antoine Bacon. “We are grateful to Minister Mélanie Joly and the Government of Canada for investing in top international research talent whose work will help advance discovery and innovation in areas of critical importance to Canada and the world.”

The Canada Impact+ Research Training Awards are a one-time initiative that provides scholarships to Canadian universities to recruit prospective doctoral students and postdoctoral fellows who are currently outside Canada. The awards are part of an $83-million Government of Canada investment supporting more than 659 recipients across the country.

Recipients must be working in one of eight priority research areas: advanced digital technologies, including AI, quantum and cybersecurity; health, including biotechnology; clean technology and resource value chains; environment, climate resilience and the Arctic; food and water security; manufacturing and advanced materials; defence and dual-use technologies; and democratic and community resilience.

Doctoral scholarships are valued at $40,000 per year for three years, while postdoctoral fellowships are valued at $70,000 per year for two years.