Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Move-in day at new Exchange Residence featuring Nano suites Media Advisories

Date/Time: August 31, 2019 8 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Location/Map: 5960 Student Union Blvd., University of British Columbia, Vancouver V6T 1Z1 (Map)

Parking: North Parkade (Map)

Event details: Students move into UBC’s newest residence building. Exchange Residence was completed this May at a cost of $77 million. It features 71 Nano suites — small self-contained suites that offer a unique way for students to save money.

More information: https://vancouver.housing.ubc.ca/residences/exchange/

Interviews:

Andrew Parr, managing director UBC Student Housing and Hospitality Services

*Please note, Mr. Parr is available for interviews from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. only.