Move-in day at new Exchange Residence featuring Nano suites

Date/Time: August 31, 2019 8 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Location/Map: 5960 Student Union Blvd., University of British Columbia, Vancouver V6T 1Z1 (Map)
Parking: North Parkade (Map)
Event details: Students move into UBC’s newest residence building. Exchange Residence was completed this May at a cost of $77 million. It features 71 Nano suites — small self-contained suites that offer a unique way for students to save money.
More information: https://vancouver.housing.ubc.ca/residences/exchange/
Interviews:
- Andrew Parr, managing director UBC Student Housing and Hospitality Services
*Please note, Mr. Parr is available for interviews from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. only.
- Justin Tompson, project manager, DIALOG — architect and interior designer for Exchange Residence and UBC Bus Exchange