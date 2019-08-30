Exchange Residence exterior

The recently completed Exchange Residence building.

Move-in day at new Exchange Residence featuring Nano suites

Aug 30, 2019    |   For more information, contact Matthew Ramsey

Date/Time: August 31, 2019  8 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Location/Map: 5960 Student Union Blvd., University of British Columbia, Vancouver V6T 1Z1 (Map)
Parking: North Parkade (Map)

Event details: Students move into UBC’s newest residence building. Exchange Residence was completed this May at a cost of $77 million. It features 71 Nano suites — small self-contained suites that offer a unique way for students to save money.

More information: https://vancouver.housing.ubc.ca/residences/exchange/

Interviews:

  • Andrew Parr, managing director UBC Student Housing and Hospitality Services

*Please note, Mr. Parr is available for interviews from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. only.

  • Justin Tompson, project manager, DIALOG — architect and interior designer for Exchange Residence and UBC Bus Exchange

Contact

Matthew Ramsey
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-827-0781
Cel: 604-518-5835
Email: matthew.ramsey@ubc.ca