Community update regarding Jan. 22 protest

This morning, a small group of individuals associated with the political party OneBC came to UBC’s Vancouver campus. In anticipation, UBC Campus Security worked closely with concerned community stakeholders to ensure appropriate supports were in place, and with University RCMP to develop a security plan that focused on ensuring the safety and security of the campus community and visitors. This is standard process when we are aware of planned protest events.

UBC is fundamentally committed to upholding free inquiry, the free exchange of ideas and opinion, academic freedom, diversity of perspective, and reasoned debate. The University respects peaceful protest and the ability of all members of the UBC community and the public to engage in the free exchange of ideas and opinions. UBC’s position relating to Truth and Reconciliation is clear and embedded within our Indigenous Strategic Plan and UBC Okanagan’s Declaration of Truth and Reconciliation Commitments. Indigenous leadership from the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre have also recently published information about their perspective on these matters.

When it became clear that there were potential safety risks, Campus Security, with the support of the RCMP, directed the visitors to leave the campus for their own safety. As the visitors were not following these instructions, RCMP then facilitated their departure from campus. One individual was arrested by RCMP and later released without charge. Questions about RCMP actions are best addressed by RCMP.

The university has established policies and processes it follows when addressing behaviours or actions by community members or visitors where there is imminent risk of harm or a threat to safety, and will follow those processes as appropriate and as circumstances dictate.

This statement was updated at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 23 after additional information was provided by RCMP.