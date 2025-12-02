UBC launches new training to help frontline workers respond to mental-health and substance-use crises 

UBC introduces a new Mental Health and Substance Use Micro-certificate to equip frontline workers with skills to respond safely and compassionately to crises, addressing growing challenges in communities across B.C. starting Dec. 1.

Across B.C., people in public-facing roles are increasingly encountering serious situations, from someone in distress at a shelter to a crisis unfolding in a community space. These moments can be intense, unpredictable and life-altering, yet many workers have little formal training on how to respond safely.

Starting Dec. 1, UBC will offer a Mental Health and Substance Use Micro-certificate to help close that gap. The program comes amid mounting challenges: One in five Canadians experiences a mental health concern each year, while the toxic drug crisis has claimed more than 16,000 lives in B.C. since 2016.

Instructor Jack York, a clinician with more than 15 years of experience, says the course is designed to prepare workers to support both mental health and substance use needs at the same time.

What gap does this new program fill?

Mental health and substance use challenges commonly appear together, but our systems treat them as separate issues. One service focuses on substance use, another on mental health—and neither is fully prepared when someone needs support with both. Too often, people get turned away or bounced between services until their needs escalate into emergencies. This program builds foundational skills to support both at the same time.

Why is this training important for frontline and community workers?

People seeking support for mental health and substance use challenges show up in everyday places: shelters, schools, community centres and public-facing businesses. I’ve spoken with teachers supporting students who are suicidal and baristas responding to someone overdosing in a washroom. People are already intervening in very complex situations, often without the skills or confidence to do so. These moments are emotionally intense and can unfold quickly. Without preparation, workers can feel overwhelmed and that can lead to moral distress and burnout, especially in roles that are already struggling to keep up with demand. This program gives people grounding to respond safely, compassionately and effectively in the moment.

What practical skills will learners gain?

Learners build a toolkit they can use right away. They learn how to communicate in ways that prevent escalation, screen for concerns and describe them clearly so referrals land in the right place. One example is suicidality. If someone discloses that they are thinking about ending their life, that can be frightening without preparation. We teach how to respond in a supportive, de-stigmatizing way that connects people to timely help—because even one informed interaction can stop a crisis from becoming a tragedy. Learners also gain trauma-informed and anti-oppressive approaches that recognize the impact of trauma, colonization and discrimination on people’s health and wellbeing.

Who can benefit from this program, and how does it fit busy schedules?

The program is flexible and designed for people managing heavy workloads and unpredictable hours. It’s fully online, self-paced, with optional live sessions and instructor feedback to support practice in real time. Anyone in a public-facing or community-support role can benefit: housing and shelter staff, outreach workers, teachers, librarians, youth-clinic staff, settlement workers, police officers, security guards and people in customer-service roles. These workers are often the first point of contact when someone is struggling, and this program prepares them to respond safely and compassionately.

What change do you hope this program will spark in B.C.?

Right now, B.C.’s response is often forced into crisis mode. People struggle to get help early and hospitals are overwhelmed. I hope this training will shift us toward prevention. When frontline workers in community and non-clinical settings are equipped to recognize concerns early, respond with confidence and connect people to services, we can reduce emergencies and the strain on acute care.

If more workers take this course, they’ll feel empowered to respond in more situations, reduce harm and model those skills for others, strengthening entire teams and communities. That’s how we build a more compassionate workforce that can help turn the tide of mental health and substance use challenges in this province. And after years of seeing people struggle to access care, it feels meaningful to help drive that change.

The micro-certificate is eligible for the StrongerBC Future Skills Grant, which may cover tuition for eligible learners.