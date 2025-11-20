How a UBC course helps students transform climate anxiety into agency 

UBC Nursing’s Monica Rana helps students turn climate anxiety into action—exploring health impacts, resilience strategies and inclusion at COP30. Discover how climate-aware communities and nurses can make a difference.

As global climate negotiations unfold in Brazil, UBC nursing instructor Dr. Monica Rana is watching closely—not only for policy movement, but for signs that youth, Indigenous communities and gender-diverse people have real influence at the table.

Dr. Rana, an official UBC observer-delegate at COP30, is also the managing director of the Stigma and Resilience Among Vulnerable Youth Centre (SARAVYC), a multidisciplinary team studying how stigma, discrimination, violence, trauma and resilience affect young people’s health. She brings those insights into Nursing 290, her course on health impacts of climate change, where students across disciplines tackle climate anxiety and ecological grief.

In this Q&A, she talks about what she’s watching at COP30, what students are learning, and why climate-aware nurses and communities matter to everyone.

You’re participating in COP30 as a virtual observer-delegate. What are you watching for?

I’m looking for meaningful inclusion—not just representation, but genuine influence from youth, 2SLGBTQ+ and Indigenous participants.

I also track emerging issues that haven’t been monitored as much yet, so our research through SARAVYC can help inform them. These insights can guide how hospitals, schools and communities respond to climate hazards and protect vulnerable populations.

What do students explore in your course, and how do you help them build resilience?

We start with planetary health: If the planet is unwell, people are unwell. Then we examine how climate hazards affect health biologically, environmentally and socially.

The course emphasizes solutions: mitigation, adaptation and resilience. Students explore the groups that are most vulnerable, protective factors like social connection, and strategies to strengthen resilience. I share small, concrete examples—like joining local beach cleanups—and challenge students to consider what action they could take next, from personal action to community engagement.

The course attracts students beyond nursing—kinesiology, business and other disciplines—because climate impacts health, workplaces and communities everywhere.

You’ve studied climate anxiety among youth for a decade. What are you seeing in your classroom, and who is most affected?

Many students feel powerless, even overwhelmed by climate news. Some share personal stories, such as how wildfire evacuations would trigger anxieties. My role is to help them turn worry into agency through different actions like local cleanup efforts or advocacy.

Climate change amplifies inequities rooted in racism, colonialism and economic inequality. Women, 2SLGBTQ+ youth, Indigenous Peoples and outdoor workers face higher risks.

For example, transgender youth in emergency shelters are more vulnerable during extreme weather because shelters aren’t designed with them in mind. Knowing this helps communities and health systems better protect everyone.

Why is it important for communities to have climate-aware members, including nurses?

Climate change affects everyone, and community members who understand the links between climate and health can take action—preparing for extreme weather, supporting vulnerable neighbours and reducing risks in daily life.

Nurses are a vital part of this, because they see firsthand how climate change worsens asthma during wildfire season, strains seniors during heat waves and intensifies youth anxiety. Climate-aware nurses improve care by recognizing climate-linked symptoms, helping health systems reduce their carbon footprint, helping communities prepare for climate-related disasters, and supporting those overwhelmed by environmental stress.

What do you hope to bring back from COP30 to your students?

My goal is to give students a clear picture of what’s being negotiated, who is included, and where gaps remain, helping them understand planetary health and see that action is possible.