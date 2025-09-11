Navigating the shifting job landscape: How UBC is helping students and grads succeed

As students return to campus this fall, many are doing so with an eye on their future careers. The job market in Canada continues to evolve in unpredictable ways, and for students and recent graduates, this can feel overwhelming.

The UBC Career Centre is continuing to focus and enhance its efforts to provide meaningful support, practical experience and key connections to help navigate this complex time and support future readiness of students.

Understanding a complicated job market

“The first thing to understand is that there’s no such thing as one job market,” says Tony Botelho, managing director of the UBC Career Centre. “It’s made up of a whole bunch of different job markets depending on sector. It’s very dynamic and it can change quickly.”

That means some sectors may be booming while others face challenges. For students preparing to enter the workforce or launch a career, this uncertainty means a strategic approach is more essential than ever.

“Simply applying for jobs and having a nice resume or cover letter may not be enough,” Botelho says. “A well-rounded job search is crucial. This means actively engaging in the kinds of communities and experiences that can help students stand out, like volunteering and joining professional associations.”

“In my experience, one of the best ways to impress another person is to have them see you be excellent at something,” he says. “So, engaging and doing is actually a critical part of anyone’s job search.”

Gaining hands-on skills through experiential education

One of the ways UBC is helping students navigate an evolving, complex workplace is by enhancing experiential education. This includes its Work Learn program and undergraduate research opportunities.

“These programs offer a fairly low-barrier way for students to gain interesting paid experiences while going to school,” says Botelho. “Some of the most valuable parts of these experiences are the meaningful relationships students form with supervisors and peers.”

Looking ahead, the Career Centre plans to place even more emphasis on reflection within the Work Learn program.

“We’re supporting students to gain a better understanding of what they’re learning,” Botelho says. “What were you good at? What did you enjoy? That kind of reflection can really help clarify future directions for students.”

Career fairs: More than just networking

This fall, UBC will host several major career events, including a Graduate and Professional Schools Fair in late September and Career Days in October.

“These events bring in organizations from a wide range of industries,” said Botelho. “And students should remember that these companies are paying to be here. They want to hire UBC students.”

But the value of these events goes beyond just job offers. “You might walk away with insights into sectors or skills that weren’t on your radar before,” he said. “You’ll have the chance to ask questions, receive advice and broaden your understanding of what’s out there.”

Three practical tips for the job search

When it comes to launching a successful job search, Botelho emphasizes the importance of a thoughtful and strategic approach. First, he encourages students to broaden their strategy beyond simply applying to online postings. “That’s just one piece of the puzzle,” he said. “Spending time engaging with professional communities, building your network and connecting one-on-one with people can open far more doors than applications alone.”

Another essential step is building what Botelho refers to as a “target list.” This is a curated, manageable roster of around 30 to 40 organizations or individuals that students are interested in working with or learning more about. “Your list doesn’t have to be perfect or permanent,” he said. “It will evolve as you discover new opportunities and update your priorities.”

Finally, Botelho underscores the importance of prioritizing mental health throughout the process. “Job searching can be stressful and uncertain, and it’s important to care for your well-being along the way,” he said. He advises students to create a support network and make time for activities that bring joy.