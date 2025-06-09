Canada could save tens of thousands of lives and up to $12.4 billion annually by addressing five key health issues in men, according to new modelling.

Coronary heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, colorectal cancer and suicide are the most common causes of premature death in Canadian men, with Indigenous men facing the highest rates of all five.

These findings from The Real Face of Men’s Health Canadian Report by Movember, co-authored by UBC’s Men’s Health Research Program, highlights the gaps in our health care system and the need for investing in mental health, early detection methods and culturally competent care for men.

“Nearly 75,000 Canadian men died prematurely last year, largely due to cancer, heart disease, suicide and substance-related harm. These deaths devastate families and burden the health-care system—yet they’re preventable,” said Dr. John Oliffe, report co-author and a professor at UBC’s faculty of applied science.

The report also highlighted:

Men are 135-per-cent more likely to die early from coronary heart disease than women

Suicide claims men at nearly three times the rate of women

42 per cent felt they were treated unfairly or differently in healthcare settings because they are men

65 per cent delayed care for more than six days; nine per cent waited more than two years

The report draws on economic modelling by health economics firm HealthLumen, national mortality data and two national polls commissioned by Movember Institute of Men’s Health: a survey of 1,502 men about their experiences engaging with primary care, and another of 1,365 people caring for men on their experiences and how this role impacts their lives.

“It took me five years before telling my doctor about my mental health issues. Some men like to act tough — but they shouldn’t.” Henry from Ontario

“After my cancer diagnosis, I had to advocate hard for myself. It was overwhelming.” Liam from B.C.

“Health care that is responsive to the needs of men is key to the broader push to effectively address health inequities,” said Dr. Oliffe.

Unequal toll



The report underscores deep inequities for Indigenous men, who face some of the highest rates of premature death. Systemic racism, intergenerationaltrauma and limited access to culturally safe care all contribute to this disparity.

In Nunavut, for example, men are more than three times as likely to die prematurely than men in parts of Quebec—one of the widest regional gaps reported.

Caring for caregivers



The report highlights the often-overlooked toll on informal caregivers, most of whom are women supporting men with health conditions.

“When men delay or can’t engage professional care, partners, mothers and daughters often step in but experience emotional strain and financial stress. When we support men’s health, we support the people who care for them, and we also build men’s capacity for caregiving,” said Dr. Oliffe.

The report also notes that globally, men die younger than women, while women spend more of their lives in poor health or with disability. “These are two sides of the same coin. The healthier men are, the better it is for women, families and communities.”

What better care looks like



The report includes personal stories that show how culturally responsive health care can make a difference.

“As an Asian man, having a care team who understood me helped ease my fear and isolation,” said Chris from Vancouver. “With therapy, I’ve learned to focus on my well-being and resilience — and that’s made all the difference.”

The report calls for a national men’s health strategy for Canada, and recommends appointing a federal associate minister for men’s health.

“Men’s health has been relegated to the sidelines of broader health conversations for far too long and Canada risks a true public health crisis if it does not begin to acknowledge the unique physical and mental health challenges men are experiencing,” comments Michelle Terry, CEO of Movember. “Canada can look to the progress that Australia, Ireland and the UK have made with government commitments to men’s health, which fundamentally recognize that ​advocating for gender-responsive healthcare is not about prioritizing one gender over another, but about addressing the unique health needs of all people.”