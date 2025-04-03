Online program improves sexual desire and well-being in women

The program, called eSense, delivers evidence-based strategies through interactive online modules that women can complete privately at their own pace.

UBC researchers have developed a digital program that can effectively support the approximately 40 per cent of women who experience sexual health concerns such as low sexual desire, arousal challenges or discomfort during intimacy.

The program, called eSense, delivers evidence-based strategies—including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Mindfulness-Based Therapy (MBT)— through interactive online modules that women can complete privately at their own pace. It was co-developed by UBC sex researcher Dr. Lori Brotto and Dr. Kyle Stephenson of Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio, in collaboration with patient partners who have experienced low sexual desire.

In a randomized controlled trial led by the two researchers, women using eSense showed significant improvements in sexual desire, reduced sexual distress and enhanced overall sexual function. The findings, now published in the peer-reviewed journal Behaviour Research & Therapy, demonstrate the potential of digital interventions to support women experiencing Female Sexual Interest/Arousal Disorder (SIAD).

“Sexual health is a vital part of overall well-being, yet so many women face these challenges in silence,” said Dr. Brotto, a professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at UBC’s faculty of medicine and Canada Research Chair in Women’s Sexual Health. “This study shows that effective, evidence-based support can be delivered online in a way that is private, accessible and meaningful.”

Closing the access gap

SIAD is one of the most commonly diagnosed forms of female sexual dysfunction, marked by persistent lack of sexual desire or arousal that causes personal distress. It can be brought on by a range of factors including menopause, post-partum changes, cancer or a history of sexual trauma.

Despite its prevalence, fewer than 20 per cent of women with sexual concerns ever receive care due in part to stigma, lack of awareness, limited availability of trained providers and long waitlists for in-person services.

Drs. Brotto and Stephenson developed the eSense program to bridge this critical gap in access. Together, they co-founded eSense Health, a digital health company focused on scaling the program to reach more women through a safe, science-backed and user-centered format.

“CBT and mindfulness-based strategies have strong clinical support, but access has always been a barrier,” said Dr. Stephenson, a professor of psychology at Xavier University. “eSense delivers these tools in a way that’s private, flexible and scalable for real-world use.”

In the trial, 129 women diagnosed with SIAD across Canada and the U.S. were randomly assigned to complete either the CBT or MBT version of the eSense program, or to a waitlist control group. Participants were also paired with non-expert ‘navigators’ trained to offer encouragement, accountability and technical support, without delivering formal therapy.

Both active groups showed statistically significant improvements in sexual desire, distress and overall function, with those gains being maintained at a six-month follow-up. There were no differences between the two program arms, suggesting both approaches are equally effective.

Ariana, a study participant shared, “eSense helped me challenge negative thoughts around my sexuality—and those skills carried into other parts of my life. Working with the navigator made it easier to talk about sex, improving communication with my partner and even my friends. I finished the program feeling more empowered, more connected to my body and more open to positive and enjoyable sexual experiences.”

The study highlights how digital solutions can overcome the barriers of stigma, location and access to care—delivering meaningful support to women where and when they need it.

eSense Health is preparing to make the platform available through a commercial pilot study in the coming weeks. Women interested in participating or learning more can sign up for updates at http://esense.health.

