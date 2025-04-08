New Indigenous land stewardship degree will prepare the next generation of land protectors to restore ecosystems and take action on climate change

Part of a growing movement, this first-of-its-kind degree program will be part of the globally recognized standard for environmental management by 2050.

Partnership between the UBC Faculty of Forestry and the Mastercard Foundation will expand opportunity for Indigenous students in environmental management

A new degree program co-developed by Indigenous leaders and the University of British Columbia’s Faculty of Forestry will provide Indigenous youth with a unique opportunity to learn Indigenous science and land stewardship approaches. Part of a growing movement, this first-of-its-kind program in Canada will be part of a globally recognized standard for environmental management by 2050.

The four-year, interdisciplinary Bachelor of Indigenous Land Stewardship (BILS) was created with Indigenous Peoples in Canada in response to the growing need for Indigenous-led land management and sustainable resource stewardship, especially important in the face of climate change. The program will integrate Indigenous science and ways of knowing with courses in ecological sciences, governance, law, economics, and business management.

“Through the BILS program, we unite as Knowledge Keepers, community leaders, academics and the next generation of land stewards,” said Dr. Garry Merkel, Director of the Centre for Indigenous Land Stewardship and a member of the Tahltan Nation. “We will embrace ancestral wisdom and collective action as we embark on this educational journey.”

The BILS program is unique in its Indigenous-led, experiential, and multi-access learning approach. Students will learn directly from Indigenous scholars, Elders, Knowledge Keepers and allies in a culturally safe space. They will gain hands-on experience in environmental stewardship through select field-based courses, which will take them into the forests, waters, and territories they aim to protect. The program also prioritizes relational, community-based education that fosters meaningful connections between students, Indigenous communities, and the land.

“Respect for diverse knowledge systems is at the heart of BILS,” says UBC Forestry Dean, Dr. Rob Kozak. “By weaving traditional knowledge with current environmental management approaches, we create a learning environment where both knowledge systems are valued and integrated, empowering future leaders to develop truly sustainable practices and solutions.”

The BILS program is designed to meet Indigenous Peoples where they live, so they have the option to learn and to continue supporting the self-governance goals of their Nations. Students with personal and family commitments will have options for remote learning from their home communities. In addition, learning hubs will be established in three regions of British Columbia to support remote learning. The first will be established in the Cariboo-Chilcotin region.

The program will be supported through a partnership with the Mastercard Foundation EleV Program. With an investment of $8.5 million, the Mastercard Foundation collaboration will make the program more accessible while respecting cultural and geographic ties. This includes contributing to First Nations, Métis, and Inuit students’ tuition and relocation costs, as well as work support.

“The Bachelor of Indigenous Land Stewardship shows us the innovation and ultimately the success, that is unlocked through co-creation with Indigenous Nations,” says Jennifer Brennan, Senior Director, Canada Programs at the Mastercard Foundation. “Indigenous youth will develop the skills and experience in their home territories to build meaningful livelihoods in sectors including natural resources, governance, and clean energy. The power of community-based delivery models, like this one, is their alignment with self-determination.”

Career opportunities for BILS graduates will span natural resource management, policy, environmental consulting, and community conservation, ensuring Indigenous leadership remains central to land stewardship.



“As Indigenous governments reclaim stewardship roles, BILS graduates will be prepared to protect lands, restore ecosystems and uphold Indigenous law,” said Dr. Merkel. “BILS is more than a degree – it is the future of land stewardship.”