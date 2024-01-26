UBC experts on flooding

An atmospheric river is expected to bring significant rainfall to B.C. over the next few days. UBC experts are available to comment.
Dr. Younes Alila
Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management
Email: younes.alila@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Effects of climate change and clearcut logging on flood risk
Elise Legarth (she/her)
PhD student, Department of Earth, Ocean & Atmospheric Sciences
Tel: 604-789-8313
Email: elegarth@eoas.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Flood forecasting, rain on snow and water resource modelling
*Limited availability on Friday
Dr. Kh Md Nahiduzzaman (he, him)
Senior Researcher and Program Lead, Urban Resilience
School of Engineering, UBC Okanagan
Cell: 639-560-2234
Email: Kh.Nahiduzzaman@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Climate change, and flood adaptation and mitigation strategies
- Flood-resilient governance
- Flood conditions in B.C., and the nature of preparations needed across all tiers of governance: local/Indigenous, provincial and federal
Dr. John S. Richardson (he/him)
Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
Tel: 604-822-6586
Email: john.richardson@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Effects of flooding on streams and lakes, water quality and debris torrents
- Impacts of excess water on slopes
- Urban impacts of drainage patterns and loss of natural stream networks in many parts of the Lower Mainland
Dr. Hans Schreier
Professor Emeritus, Faculty of Land and Food Systems
Tel: 604-731-0548
Email: hans.schreier@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, French
- Watersheds and watershed management
- Flooding and water, urban stormwater