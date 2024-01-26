Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on flooding Media Advisories

An atmospheric river is expected to bring significant rainfall to B.C. over the next few days. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Younes Alila

Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management

Email: younes.alila@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Effects of climate change and clearcut logging on flood risk

Elise Legarth (she/her)

PhD student, Department of Earth, Ocean & Atmospheric Sciences

Tel: 604-789-8313

Email: elegarth@eoas.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Flood forecasting, rain on snow and water resource modelling

*Limited availability on Friday

Dr. Kh Md Nahiduzzaman (he, him)

Senior Researcher and Program Lead, Urban Resilience

School of Engineering, UBC Okanagan

Cell: 639-560-2234

Email: Kh.Nahiduzzaman@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Climate change, and flood adaptation and mitigation strategies

Flood-resilient governance

Flood conditions in B.C., and the nature of preparations needed across all tiers of governance: local/Indigenous, provincial and federal

Dr. John S. Richardson (he/him)

Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Tel: 604-822-6586

Email: john.richardson@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Effects of flooding on streams and lakes, water quality and debris torrents

Impacts of excess water on slopes

Urban impacts of drainage patterns and loss of natural stream networks in many parts of the Lower Mainland

Dr. Hans Schreier

Professor Emeritus, Faculty of Land and Food Systems

Tel: 604-731-0548

Email: hans.schreier@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, French