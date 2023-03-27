Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on 2023 federal budget Media Advisories

Canadian finance minister Chrystia Freeland is to present the federal government’s 2023 budget on Tuesday. UBC experts will be available to comment on the budget and spending priorities identified by the government.

Affordability

Dr. Penny Gurstein

Professor Emeritus, School of Community and Regional Planning

Tel: 604-327-1971

Email: penny.gurstein@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Affordable housing

Dr. Paul Kershaw

Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Tel: 604-761-4583

Email: paul.kershaw@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Implications for Canadians in their 20s, 30s, 40s and their children; generational equity, including policy related to housing, families and medical care; taxation; debts

*unavailable Tuesday before 1 p.m. PT

Clean economy

Dr. Werner Antweiler

Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604-822-8484

Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Energy and electricity infrastructure

Prof. Robert Godin

Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry

Tel: 250-807-8438

Email: robert.godin@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, French

Solar energy, photocatalysis, solar fuels, hydrogen

Dr. Walter Mérida (he/him)

Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering

Tel: 604-822-4189

Email: walter.merida@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Spanish, Italian

Net-zero transition and role of hydrogen; sustainable energy, decarbonization, climate policy

Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (he/him)

University Killam Professor, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Tel: 604-351-7406

Email: r.sumaila@oceans.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Hausa, Norwegian

Blue economy, sustainable and just ocean systems, fisheries economics

Health

Dr. Kim McGrail (she/her)

Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Tel: 778-998-3821

Email: kim.mcgrail@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Health care, health data, public health

Dr. Jason Sutherland

Professor, School of Population and Public Health and Interim Director, Centre for Health Services and Policy Research

Email: jason.sutherland@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Health care funding policy

*available Tuesday from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., except for 10-11 a.m. PT

Politics

Dr. Allan Tupper

Professor, Department of Political Science

Tel: 604-827-3387

Email: allan.tupper@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English