Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on 25th anniversary of Hong Kong handover Media Advisories

This Friday, July 1, marks 25 years since the “Hong Kong handover,” when the People’s Republic of China gained sovereignty over the former British colony. UBC experts are available to comment.

Prof. Diana Lary

Professor Emerita, Department of History

Email: lary@mail.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, French, Mandarin

History of Hong Kong, Canada/Hong Kong relations, migration in the 1990s

Dr. Leo Shin

Associate Professor, Departments of History and Asian Studies

Email: leo.shin@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): Cantonese, English, Mandarin

Hong Kong, China, history

*unavailable after July 1

Dr. Helena Wu

Assistant Professor, Department of Asian Studies

Email: helena.wu@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): Cantonese, English