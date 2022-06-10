Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on rising mortgage and interest rates Media Advisories

The Bank of Canada continues to raise its benchmark lending rate to control inflation and now warn mortgage costs could go up by 30 per cent in the next five years. UBC experts are available to comment on the impact rising interest and mortgage rates may have on the Canadian economy.

Interest rates and the Canadian economy

Dr. Giovanni Gallipoli

Assistant Professor, Vancouver School of Economics

Cell: 604-782-1717

Email (preferred): giovanni.gallipoli@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Italian

Macroeconomics, labour economics

*only available in the afternoon

Impact of rising mortgage rates

Dr. Thomas Davidoff

Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Mortgages, Housing policy and affordability, real estate finance

*unavailable between 9:30-11 a.m. Friday, June 10

Dr. Paul Kershaw

Associate Professor, School of Population & Public Health

Tel: 604-761-4583

Email: paul.kershaw@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English