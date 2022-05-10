Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on Asian Heritage Month Media Advisories

UBC experts are available to comment on various topics this Asian Heritage Month.

Anti-Asian racism and society

Dr. John Paul Catungal (he/him)

Assistant Professor, Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice, and Interim Program Director of the Asian Canadian and Asian Migration Studies program

Email: catungal@mail.ubc.ca, jpcatungal@mail.com

Language(s): English, some Tagalog/Filipino

History of anti-Asian racism in Canada; Asian Canadian community organizing, especially in relation to health, social services, education and policymaking; migration and transnationalism; gender and sexuality as Asian Canadian issues; Filipino Canadian issues; solidarity building among Asian Canadians and with other marginalized communities; difference and inequality among Asian Canadians; COVID-19 and Asian Canadians

Dr. Carol Liao

Associate Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law, and Director of the Centre for Business Law

Email: liao@allard.ubc.ca

Language(s): English

Anti-Asian racism, equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI), employment, business ethics, and law

Dr. Guofang Li

Professor and Deputy Head of the Department of Language and Literacy Education

Email: guofang.li@ubc.ca

Language(s): English, Chinese

Anti-Asian racism, model minority myth, Asian cultural diversity; Asian children and students’ languages and identities

Immigrant experiences and challenges

Salima Samnani

Lecturer and Co-Director of Legal Services, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Phone: 604-345-6881

Email: samnani@allard.ubc.ca

Language(s): English

What it means to be an Asian immigrant in Canada, challenges faced when adjusting to a new life in Canada, and barriers to entry in social activities and high-level jobs.

Dr. Yue Qian (she/her)

Associate Professor, Department of Sociology

Email: yue.qian@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English (preferred), Mandarin

Sexual racism experienced by Asian men, immigrants’ need for love and companionship, rise of anti-Asian hate during COVID-19 pandemic

*limited availability on Tuesdays

Dr. Miu Chung Yan

Professor, School of Social Work

Email: miu.yan@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Cantonese

Chinese and Hong Kong immigrants’ settlement and integration issues; racism against Asians

STEM, science and innovation

Dr. William Cheung

Professor and Director, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries

Email: w.cheung@oceans.ubc.ca

Language(s): English, Cantonese

Role modelling in STEM, climate change, oceans, fisheries, biodiversity

Dr. Maria Palomares

Senior Scientist and Manager of Sea Around Us Research Unit, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries

Email: m.palomares@oceans.ubc.ca

Language(s): English, French, Tagalog, Spanish

The importance of role modelling in STEM, fisheries science, fish biology, biodiversity information systems, Sea Around Us and SeaLifeBase.

Maria Tokuyama, PhD (she/her)

Assistant Professor of Microbiology & Immunology, Faculty of Science

Email: maria.tokuyama@ubc.ca

Language(s): English

Having a justice, equity, diversity and inclusion mindset in research, Asian women in STEM

Dr. Siyun Wang

Associate Professor of Food Safety Engineering, Faculty of Land and Food Systems

Email: siyun.wang@ubc.ca

Language(s): Mandarin

Food science, food safety, food microbiology, STEM-driven innovation

Dr. Rickey Yada (he/him)

Dean and Professor, Faculty of Land and Food Systems

Email: r.yada@ubc.ca

Language(s): English

Food Science, innovation, food systems, food waste, food policy, agricultural policy, food protein chemistry, enzymes (aspartic proteases), carbohydrate biochemistry, food nanotechnology.

*Unavailable May 26-27

History

Dr. Laura Ishiguro (she/her)

Associate Professor, Department of History

Email: Laura.Ishiguro@ubc.ca

Language(s): English