UBC experts on deal between federal Liberals and NDP

Mar 22, 2022    |   For more information, contact Erik Rolfsen

The federal Liberal Party has reached an agreement with the NDP that will allow the Liberals to govern Canada until 2025. UBC politics experts are available to comment.

Dr. Gerald Baier
Associate Professor, Department of Political Science and School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Cell: 604-754-8546
Email: baier@mail.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Canadian politics, B.C. politics, party politics, parliament

Dr. Richard Johnston
Professor Emeritus, Department of Political Science
Cell: 778-387-3425
Email: richard.johnston@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Elections, public opinion, representation, Canadian elections

