UBC experts on deal between federal Liberals and NDP Media Advisories

The federal Liberal Party has reached an agreement with the NDP that will allow the Liberals to govern Canada until 2025. UBC politics experts are available to comment.

Dr. Gerald Baier

Associate Professor, Department of Political Science and School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Cell: 604-754-8546

Email: baier@mail.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Canadian politics, B.C. politics, party politics, parliament

Dr. Richard Johnston

Professor Emeritus, Department of Political Science

Cell: 778-387-3425

Email: richard.johnston@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English