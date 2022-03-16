Wordle’s benefits go beyond keeping you sharp

The green and yellow blocks of Wordle are likely showing up on your social media feeds as your friends try to solve the daily five-letter word. Many players say it helps keep their brains sharp. But did you know playing word games could also lead to success in business?

How can word games benefit people in their everyday lives?

UBC Sauder School of Business lecturer Dr. Jonathan Berkowitz, who wrote a book on the benefits of puzzles, says business at its core is about problem solving. Puzzles like Wordle can help train the brain for these challenges.

Puzzle skills like concentration, parsing information, finding creative ways to work within defined constraints, and exercising lateral thinking, are all applicable in everyday life.

Why is it important to have variety in the kinds of games you play?

“If your goal is to stay mentally sharp, you should do a lot of different type of puzzles,” advises neurologist Dr. Robin Hsiung of UBC’s Djavad Mowafaghian Centre for Brain Health. Certain puzzles train certain parts of the brain. The more types of puzzles you solve, the more brain exercises you do, leading to the formation of new synapses—the connections between brain cells.

