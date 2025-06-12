How language revitalization boosts Indigenous health

New research shows that reviving Indigenous languages may do more than preserve culture—it may also improve public health.

(From L to R) Haíłzaqv Chiefs Frank Brown, Ian Reid, Gary Housty, Carrie Easterbrook and Crystal Woods at the opening of the Haíłzaqv Language Building on Nov. 8, 2024, in Bella Bella, B.C. Image credit: Sara Schneiderman.

In British Columbia, First Nations youth who speak their ancestral language are less likely to die by suicide. In Australia’s Northern Territory, community-led language initiatives are linked to better mental health outcomes.

A growing body of research is reinforcing what many Indigenous communities have long said: speaking and sustaining ancestral languages contributes to health and well-being. A new review, published in the journal Language and Health, brings academic weight to this knowledge.

Led by an interdisciplinary team from the University of British Columbia, with participation from the University of Toronto and the University of Sydney, the scoping review analyzed more than 260 academic and community-based sources from Canada, the United States, Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand. About 78 per cent of the studies showed a positive link between Indigenous language vitality—such as speaking, teaching or revitalizing languages—and improved health outcomes, including better mental health, stronger educational performance, greater social connection and, in some cases, lower suicide rates.



“It was very interesting to see the many different aspects of health that are positively linked with language use—not just mental health and spiritual well-being, but also physical health,” said Julia Schillo, a PhD student in the department of linguistics and co-author of the study.

One of the most important findings was how language affects healthcare. Many studies showed that when health services are offered in Indigenous languages—or at least with proper translation—patients are more likely to understand their conditions, follow treatment plans and feel respected.

In some cases, a lack of language support led to serious consequences. For example, one study found that Inuit children were often misdiagnosed during cognitive testing because the tests were given in English, not their first language, Inuktitut.

The study also revealed links between language use and mental health. Communities where more people spoke their Indigenous language reported lower rates of youth suicide and depression. Language was also found to support identity, self-esteem, and cultural pride—key factors in mental and emotional wellbeing.

In many cases, language learning itself was part of healing. Several studies showed that learning or teaching Indigenous languages helped individuals recover from trauma, including the long-lasting effects of colonization and Residential Schools.

“Language was one of many parts of our Indigenous identities that histories of genocide attempted to eradicate,” said Karleen Delaurier-Lyle, co-author and librarian at UBC’s X̱wi7x̱wa Library. “Any support in rectifying that past for our ability to heal from that is important.”

As the United Nations marks the Decade of Indigenous Languages, the researchers recommend that governments and health systems recognize Indigenous languages as a social determinant of health—something that directly affects people’s wellbeing—and provide lasting support for language programs, culturally safe healthcare and community-led research.

“There are tangible actions found in the recommendations that, when leveraged, can have a huge positive impact on collective well-being,” added Delaurier-Lyle. “To me, that’s the most striking part of the study.”



Examples of effective programs in which the co-authors are involved include adult immersion courses in Kanien’kéha (Mohawk) and digital revitalization efforts in partnership with the Heiltsuk Nation in British Columbia.

“When I speak with community partners who work on language revitalization, they often tell me that language reclamation is a very important component of a healthy life,” added Schillo. “I’m glad this article demonstrates that there is a lot of support in the academic literature for what many community members have told me anecdotally.”