UBC experts on 2022 Winter Olympics

UBC researchers are available to comment on the 2022 Winter Games, which will take place in Beijing, China from Feb. 4 to 20.
Dr. Don Baker (he/him/his)
Professor, Department of Asian Studies
Cell: 604-358-1290
Email: don.baker@ubc.ca
Interview language: English
- South Korea, North Korea and the Olympics
Dr. Robert McCormack
Professor, Faculty of Medicine
Tel: 604-526-7885
Email: drbobmccormack@me.com
Interview language(s): English
- Sports medicine
- Former Chief Medical Officer of the Canadian Olympic Team
* Available evenings only until February 7
Dr. Tsur Somerville
Associate Professor, Sauder School of Business
Cell: 604-329-4585
Email: tsur.somerville@sauder.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Economic impact of Olympics
Dr. Jack Taunton
Professor Emeritus, Division of Sports Medicine
Cell: 604-454-7694
Email: jack.taunton@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Sports medicine and athlete health
- Past Chief Medical Officer, 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games
Dr. Robert VanWynsberghe
Associate Professor, Department of Educational Studies
Tel: 604-822-3580
Email: Robert.VanWynsberghe@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Sustainability education and sport mega-events