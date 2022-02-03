Photo: Kyle Dias /Unsplash

UBC experts on 2022 Winter Olympics

Media Advisories

Feb 3, 2022    |   For more information, contact Lou Corpuz-Bosshart

UBC researchers are available to comment on the 2022 Winter Games, which will take place in Beijing, China from Feb. 4 to 20.

Dr. Don Baker (he/him/his)
Professor, Department of Asian Studies
Cell: 604-358-1290
Email: don.baker@ubc.ca
Interview language: English

  • South Korea, North Korea and the Olympics

Dr. Robert McCormack
Professor, Faculty of Medicine
Tel: 604-526-7885
Email: drbobmccormack@me.com
Interview language(s): English

  • Sports medicine
  • Former Chief Medical Officer of the Canadian Olympic Team

* Available evenings only until February 7

Dr. Tsur Somerville
Associate Professor, Sauder School of Business
Cell: 604-329-4585
Email: tsur.somerville@sauder.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Economic impact of Olympics

Dr. Jack Taunton
Professor Emeritus, Division of Sports Medicine
Cell: 604-454-7694
Email: jack.taunton@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Sports medicine and athlete health
  • Past Chief Medical Officer, 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games

Dr. Robert VanWynsberghe
Associate Professor, Department of Educational Studies
Tel: 604-822-3580
Email: Robert.VanWynsberghe@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Sustainability education and sport mega-events

Find other stories about:

Contact

Lou Corpuz-Bosshart
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-822-2048
Cel: 604-999-0473
Email: lou.bosshart@ubc.ca