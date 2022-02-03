Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on 2022 Winter Olympics Media Advisories

UBC researchers are available to comment on the 2022 Winter Games, which will take place in Beijing, China from Feb. 4 to 20.

Dr. Don Baker (he/him/his)

Professor, Department of Asian Studies

Cell: 604-358-1290

Email: don.baker@ubc.ca

Interview language: English

South Korea, North Korea and the Olympics

Dr. Robert McCormack

Professor, Faculty of Medicine

Tel: 604-526-7885

Email: drbobmccormack@me.com

Interview language(s): English

Sports medicine

Former Chief Medical Officer of the Canadian Olympic Team

* Available evenings only until February 7



Dr. Tsur Somerville

Associate Professor, Sauder School of Business

Cell: 604-329-4585

Email: tsur.somerville@sauder.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Economic impact of Olympics

Dr. Jack Taunton

Professor Emeritus, Division of Sports Medicine

Cell: 604-454-7694

Email: jack.taunton@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Sports medicine and athlete health

Past Chief Medical Officer, 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games

Dr. Robert VanWynsberghe

Associate Professor, Department of Educational Studies

Tel: 604-822-3580

Email: Robert.VanWynsberghe@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English