Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on COVID-19 pandemic Media Advisories

The following UBC experts have some availability during the holiday break to comment on aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch

Associate Professor, School of Nursing

Email: jennifer.baumbusch@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Seniors care, long-term care, people with disabilities, family caregiving

Dr. Christopher Carlsten

Physician; Professor and Head of Respiratory Medicine, Department of Medicine

Email: christopher.carlsten@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Effects of COVID-19 on lung health and patient-reported outcomes, COVID-19 clinical follow-up including long haulers

Dr. Daniel Coombs (he/him)

Professor, Department of Mathematics and Institute of Applied Mathematics

Email: coombs@math.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Modelling the pandemic, including invasion of new strains

*unavailable Dec. 19-22

Dr. Ran Goldman

Professor, Department of Pediatrics

Email: rgoldman@cw.bc.ca

Interview language(s): English

COVID-19 vaccination barriers, COVID-19 complications in children, preparing for flu season during a pandemic, flu vaccine and parents’ willingness to vaccinate their children

*some periods of unavailability

Dr. Tom Koch

Adjunct Professor, Department of Geography

Tel: 604-326-2967

Email: tomkochworks@gmail.com

Interview language(s): English

History of pandemics/epidemics/outbreaks; mapping of diseases; basic public health policies, issues, initiatives; social context of bacterial and viral expansion

Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann

Clinical Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Tel: 778-928-8339

Email: hoption.cann@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Infectious disease prevention and vaccination, COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials, pathophysiology of fever in infectious diseases

Dr. Judy Illes (she/her)

Professor of Neurology and Canada Research Chair in Neuroethics, Division of Neurology

Tel: 604-418-1030

Email: jilles@mail.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Medically vulnerable populations

*unavailable Dec. 29-Jan. 5

Dr. Kelly McNagny (he/him)

Professor, Department of Medical Genetics and School of Biomedical Engineering

Email: kelly@brc.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Immune response to infections and vaccines

Dr. Eli Puterman (he/him)

Associate Professor, School of Kinesiology and Canada Research Chair in Physical Activity and Health

Email: eli.puterman@ubc.ca

Language(s): English

Mental health effects of Covid, exercise and mental health, at-home exercise during Covid, exercise and stress reduction

*Unavailable from December 31st to January 2nd

Dr. James Russell

Physician; Professor, Department of Medicine; Principal Investigator at the Centre for Heart Lung Innovation (HLI) at St. Paul’s Hospital

Tel: 604-992-7550

Email: jim.russell@hli.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Therapies for COVID-19, impact of non-vaccinated on trial recruitment, cardiac/heart injury and shock in COVID-19

Dr. Marie Tarrant (she/her)

Professor, School of Nursing, UBC Okanagan

Cell: 604-417-7307

Email: marie.tarrant@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Vaccine uptake; vaccine hesitancy; vaccine in pregnancy, breastfeeding and children; parental attitudes and willingess to vaccinate

Dr. Steven Taylor (he/him)

Professor and Clinical Psychologist, Department of Psychiatry

Email: steven.taylor@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English