Redesigned UBC News invites users to explore, connect and engage

The revamped site combines UBC News and the UBC Experts Guide into a one-stop experience to serve working journalists in search of story ideas and sources, and anyone interested in the latest updates from UBC.

An integrated news website launched today by UBC will offer journalists and other community members easier access to the latest news and announcements from the university.

The revamped site combines UBC News and the UBC Experts Guide into a one-stop, seamless experience with a sleek, modern design to serve working journalists in search of story ideas and sources, and anyone interested in the latest updates from UBC.

“The new UBC News serves the evolving needs of users, including journalists on the lookout for compelling angles, news consumers with a keen interest in UBC’s contributions, and members of the UBC community who have newsworthy stories to tell and want to amplify their reach,” said Erik Rolfsen, the senior media relations specialist with UBC Media Relations who guided the project.

The upgrade is the first since UBC News’ last redesign in 2017 and the Experts Guide’s inception in 2014.

Key features of the redesigned UBC News include:

Enhanced search: Robust new search functionality allows users to swiftly navigate through a repository of hundreds of newsworthy stories and academic experts. The search bar is accessible from every page, ensuring that topical content and expert commentary are only a few clicks away.

Intuitive navigation and colour-coded topics: A reorganized navigation reflects topics frequently covered on UBC News, categorized under Climate & Environment, Health & Medicine, Science & Technology, Society & Culture, and University News. The topics are distinguished with unique colour codes, providing visual cues to help users quickly identify their areas of interest.

Dedicated topical homepages: Each topical section now has its own dedicated homepage, offering a deeper dive into specific subject areas. This will streamline content discovery and allow more comprehensive exploration for those who want it.

Explore section: The Explore section, updated each weekday on the home page, showcases a curated selection of news items featuring UBC and its researchers, as reported by leading global media outlets. Links will guide users to original versions of the stories wherever they are published, highlighting the wide range of the university’s impact and the groundbreaking work of its community.

Related content recommendations: Individual story pages will suggest additional related articles, facilitating an ongoing discovery of relevant content for visitors.

The new UBC News accentuates the university’s commitment to knowledge dissemination and media collaboration. The site’s focus on research news, university announcements and curated external coverage underscores UBC’s position as a pivotal hub for innovation and scholarly excellence.

Journalists, news enthusiasts and the UBC community are invited to subscribe to receive updates and immerse themselves in a dynamic, content-rich experience. Engage with the minds shaping tomorrow’s headlines today.