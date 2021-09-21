UBC experts on 2021 Canadian federal election

UBC experts are available to comment on the results of 2021 federal election.
Canadian politics
Prof. Max Cameron
Professor, Department of Political Science
Tel: 604-786-0992
Email: max.cameron@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, Spanish
- Democracy, democratic reform, electoral reform
Prof. Kathryn Harrison (she/her)
Professor, Department of Political Science
Tel: 778-968-4923
Email: kathryn.harrison@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Climate and energy, federalism
Dr. Richard Johnston
Professor Emeritus, Department of Political Science
Cell: 778-387-3425
Email: richard.johnston@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Elections, public opinion, representation
Grace Nosek (she/her)
PhD candidate, Peter A. Allard School of Law
Email: grace.nosek@gmail.com
Interview language(s): English
- Elections/public opinion, environmental politics, government and democratic Institutions, youth voter turnout
Dr. Allan Tupper
Professor, Department of Political Science
Email: allan.tupper@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Canadian politics, Western Canadian politics, political parties in Canada, government ethics
Economy
Prof. Werner Antweiler
Associate Professor, Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-8484
Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Environment, energy/electricity and climate change policies, electrification of mobility and public transit, international trade
Dr. Thomas Davidoff
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Housing, real estate, mortgages
*unavailable Aug. 18, Aug. 24 to 28
Dr. Paul Kershaw
Associate Professor, School of Population & Public Health
Tel: 604-761-4583
Email: paul.kershaw@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Child care funding, generational fairness, including policy related to affordability, debt, housing, taxes, families and health care, election budget, youth engagement in political process
Dr. Kevin Milligan
Professor, Vancouver School of Economics
Email: kevin.milligan@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Taxes, debt and deficit, inflation
*unavailable until Aug. 24
Adam Pankratz
Lecturer, UBC Sauder School of Business
Cell: 778-320-2187
Email: adam.pankratz@sauder.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, French
- Vancouver and Burnaby ridings, TMX Pipeline, resource development and the environment, federal party platforms and strategies
Prof. Tsur Somerville
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Cell: 604-329-4585
Email: tsur.somerville@sauder.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Housing, mortgage markets, real estate
Environment and climate change
Prof. Kai Chan (he/him)
Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability and Institute for Oceans and Fisheries
Email: kaichan@ires.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Climate change, sustainability, climate policy, biodiversity conservation, environmental policy
Prof. Simon Donner
Professor, Department of Geography
Email: simon.donner@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- General climate science, climate change, science policy, climate policy, energy and the environment
Prof. Kevin Hanna
Associate Professor, Department of Earth, Environment and Geographic Sciences
Email: kevin.hanna@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Climate change policy and climate change adaptation, wildfire planning and impacts, environmental impact assessment (e.g., Bill C69), energy policy and energy projects
*unavailable between Sept. 27 and Oct. 8
Dr. George Hoberg
Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Email: george.hoberg@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Energy and environmental policies, including climate policy
Dr. Stephen Sheppard (he/him)
Professor Emeritus, Department of Forestry Resources Management
Tel: 778-997-7292
Email: stephen.sheppard@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Climate change action plans for communities, public perceptions and communications on climate change, combatting climate anxiety through positive change on the ground, community engagement on climate change, visualizing future climate change scenarios and solutions
- Renewable energy, urban forestry/nature-based solutions, heat wave, public support for government policies on climate change.
Dr. Jiaying Zhao (she/her)
Associate Professor, Department of Psychology and the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability
Email: jiaying.zhao@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, Mandarin
- Behaviour change, psychology of climate change, communication
Health care
Prof. Michael Law (he/him)
Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Tel: 604-849-6048
Email: michael.law@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Pharmacare, prescription drug coverage, prescription drug costs
Prof. Steve Morgan (he/him)
Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: steve.morgan@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Health care policy, national pharmacare, the Canada Health Transfer, home care and dental care
Health communications and media
Dr. Devon Greyson
Assistant Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: devon.greyson@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Vaccine communication, confidence/hesitancy, uptake, and policy (mandates, passports, etc.), public health communication, health misinformation and disinformation
*unavailable on Wednesday afternoons in Sept.
Dr. Heidi Tworek (she/her)
Associate Professor, Department of History and School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Tel: 617-905-2321
Email: heidi.tworek@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, German
- Communications around COVID-19 and vaccines, online harassment of political candidates, social media and elections, foreign interference in elections, disinformation and hate speech, social media regulation
Housing
Prof. Penny Gurstein
Professor, School of Community and Regional Planning (SCARP)
Tel: 604-319-0242
Email: penny.gurstein@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Affordable housing issues and solutions, community (social) housing
