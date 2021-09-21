Post-election thoughts from UBC experts Arts & Humanities

UBC experts Dr. Maxwell Cameron and Dr. Kathryn Harrison share their thoughts on the 2021 federal election results.

For a list of UBC experts available to comment on the results of the 2021 Canadian federal election, click here.

Dr. Maxwell A. Cameron

“Democracy remains strong in Canada, but is showing signs of stress. Voters are satisfied with the status quo but feel no inclination to give the government a carte blanche. This was an election called in the hope that the Liberal government could win a majority. The result has to be a disappointment for the Prime Minister who was dogged throughout the campaign by complaints that the election was an unnecessary distraction, especially in the midst of a pandemic. A minority parliament is better than a false majority, however, because it reminds the parties that voters expect them to work together. It appears that the Liberals and Conservatives have won roughly the number of seats they had in the last parliament, while the NDP has picked up a few. However, the seat distribution does not give the NDP the kind of balance of power it may have wanted. O’Toole’s pivot to the centre was consequential and lays a foundation for a return to a more progressive brand of conservatism. The election was a lost opportunity for the Greens who faced internal divisions at a critical moment when climate change was on the agenda. While the status quo largely prevailed, the tone and tenor of the campaign was remarkably negative. Perhaps this reflects pandemic fatigue, but the pandemic response was also politicized and used as a wedge issue at a time when the major parties were, by and large, converging in their policy positions.”

Dr. Kathryn Harrison