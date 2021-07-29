Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on heat and wildfires Media Advisories

UBC experts are available to comment on heat, wildfires and associated issues.

Heat wave

Dr. Sally Aitken

Professor, Faculty of Forestry

Email: sally.aitken@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Effects of drought and heat on trees and plants

Dr. Christopher Harley

Professor, Faculty of Science

Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries

Email: harley@zoology.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Impact on seashore creatures and marine animals

Dr. John Richardson

Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Email: john.richardson@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Freshwater ecosystems, forest ecosystems, animals, biology (as well as water supply)



Dr. Stephen Sheppard

Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management

Email: stephen.sheppard@ubc.ca

Tel: 778-997-7292

Interview language(s): English

Dr. Rachel White

Assistant Professor, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences

Email: rwhite@eoas.ubc.ca

Tel: 604-230-3504

Interview language(s): English

Climate change, atmospheric circulation and heat waves

* Available starting Aug. 3

Wildfires

Dr. Mathieu Bourbonnais

Assistant Professor, Department of Earth, Environmental and Geographic Sciences

Email: Mathieu.Bourbonnais@ubc.ca

Cell: 778-583-0272

Interview language(s): English, written French

Wildfire risk and fire suppression and mitigation

Firefighting and use of satellites for wildfire detection and monitoring

Dr. Lori Daniels

Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Email: lori.daniels@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Wildfires and wildfire management

Forest fires, past and present

Impacts of climate change on forests

Dr. Simon Donner

Professor, Department of Geography

Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries

Email: simon.donner@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Climate change in relation to wildfires and extreme events

Dr. Kira Hoffman

NSERC Postdoctoral Fellow, Faculty of Forestry and

Bulkley Valley Research Centre

Email: kira.hoffman@bvcentre.ca

Tel: 250-876-8440

Interview language(s): English

Fire behaviour, pyrodiversity and Indigenous fire stewardship

Dr. John Innes

Professor, Faculty of Forestry

Email: john.innes@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Impact of drought on forests

Adaptation of forests to climate change

Wildfires impact on lumber prices

Dr. Ryan Reynolds

Postdoctoral Researcher, School of Community and Regional Planning

Email: ryan.reynolds@ubc.ca

Tel: 604-396-2979

Interview language(s): English

Household preparedness/resilience and evacuations

Christopher Rodell

Member, Weather Forecast Research Team

Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences

Email: bluesky@eoas.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Dr. David Scott

Associate Professor, Earth, Environmental and Geographic Sciences

Email: david.scott@ubc.ca

Tel: 778-583-6773

Interview language(s): English

Wildfire risk and wildfire risk reduction

Wildfire effects on soils, hydrology of watersheds and erosion

Dr. Elizabeth Wolkovich

Associate Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Email: e.wolkovich@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Impacts of wildfires on the winegrowing regions of the US and Canadian west

* Not available July 31-Aug.1

Dr. Wesley Zandberg

Assistant Professor, Departments of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, and Chemistry

Email: wesley.zandberg@ubc.ca

Tel: 250-807-9821

Interview language(s): English

Protecting wine grapes from effects of wildfire smoke

* Mornings are preferred

Health impacts

Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch

Associate Professor, School of Nursing

Email: jennifer.baumbusch@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Protecting seniors and other vulnerable people from extreme heat

Dr. Michael Brauer

Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Email: michael.brauer@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Air quality and health impacts from smoke

How to minimize exposure to smoke

Interactions of COVID-19 with air pollution

Dr. Christopher Carlsten

Physician; Professor and Head of Respiratory Medicine, Department of Medicine

Email: christopher.carlsten@ubc.ca

Tel: 604-839-1561

Interview language(s): English

Respiratory problems from air quality and smoke and/or heat

Wildfire smoke and COVID-19

Dr. Wendy Hall

Professor Emeritus, School of Nursing

Email: wendy.hall@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Impact of heat on sleep quality

Dr. Farah Shroff

Associate Member, School of Population and Public Health

UBC Sustainability Fellow

Email: farah.shroff@ubc.ca

Tel: 781-354-5431

Interview language(s): English, French, Spanish