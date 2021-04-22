Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on ‘double mutant’ variant and COVID-19 in India Media Advisories

A COVID-19 variant linked to record-breaking case numbers in India has been identified in B.C. and Quebec. On April 22, Canada announced a 30-day ban on international flights from India and Pakistan as COVID-19 cases soar.

UBC experts are available to comment on the ‘double mutant’ variant known as B.1.617 and associated policy impacts. Interviews will be conducted by phone or virtually in order to practice effective physical distancing.

Dr. Jeffrey Joy

Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine

Tel: 604-368-5569

Email: jjoy@bccfe.ca

Language(s): English

Variants of concern: origins, evolution, spread, characteristics and genomic epidemiology

Dr. Katrina Plamondon (she/her)

Assistant Professor, School of Nursing, UBC Okanagan

Tel: 778-392-8111

Email: katrina.plamondon@ubc.ca

Language(s): English

Global health equity, global health governance, equity and issues of access to vaccines/care

*weekend interviews should be arranged ahead of time via email

Dr. Terrance Snutch

Professor, Michael Smith Laboratories

Tel: 604-822-6968

Email: snutch@msl.ubc.ca

Language(s): English

Founder and chair of Canadian COVID-19 Viral Genomics Network, SARS-CoV-2 genome sequencing strategies/methods, variants of interest/concern, proactive detection efforts, national coordination efforts

Dr. Veena Sriram

Assistant Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs (SPPGA) and the School of Population and Public Health (SPPH)

Tel: +1-847-275-3655

Email: veena.sriram@ubc.ca

Language(s): English

Healthy policy and systems in India

Health systems challenges in addressing COVID-19

Governance and politics pertaining to health policy

Impacts of current wave in India on Canada

*unavailable on Friday between 8-9 a.m. and 2-3:30 p.m.