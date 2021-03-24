Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on the Supreme Court of Canada carbon pricing decision Media Advisories

The Supreme Court of Canada will release its decision Thursday on the constitutionality of the federal government’s Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act, which was challenged by the governments of Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan. UBC experts will be available to comment.

Dr. Werner Antweiler

Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca

Languages: English, German

Carbon pricing, output-based pricing systems, long-term emission targets, electrification of transportation, national hydrogen strategy

Dr. Sumeet Gulati

Professor, Faculty of Land and Food Systems

Email: sumeet.gulati@ubc.ca

Languages: English, Hindi

Effectiveness of carbon taxes, environmental policy, carbon policy and conservation of biodiversity

Dr. Kathryn Harrison

Professor, Department of Political Science

Cell: 778-968-4923 (from 7 a.m. PT)

Email: kathryn.harrison@ubc.ca

Languages: English

Carbon pricing, carbon taxes, Canadian environmental politics and policy issues, federalism and federal-provincial relations

*unavailable Thursday from 10-11 a.m. PT and 12:45-2:30 p.m. PT