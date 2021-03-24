UBC experts on the Supreme Court of Canada carbon pricing decision

The Supreme Court of Canada will release its decision Thursday on the constitutionality of the federal government’s Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act, which was challenged by the governments of Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan. UBC experts will be available to comment.
Dr. Werner Antweiler
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Languages: English, German
- Carbon pricing, output-based pricing systems, long-term emission targets, electrification of transportation, national hydrogen strategy
Dr. Sumeet Gulati
Professor, Faculty of Land and Food Systems
Languages: English, Hindi
- Effectiveness of carbon taxes, environmental policy, carbon policy and conservation of biodiversity
Dr. Kathryn Harrison
Professor, Department of Political Science
Languages: English
- Carbon pricing, carbon taxes, Canadian environmental politics and policy issues, federalism and federal-provincial relations
