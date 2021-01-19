UBC experts on Biden’s inauguration

U.S. president-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20. UBC experts are available to comment on a variety of issues related to the Biden administration.
Dr. Max Cameron
Professor, Department of Political Science
Cell: 604-786-0992
Email: max.cameron@ubc.ca
- State of democracy, democratization, constitutionalism and right-wing populism
Dr. Kathryn Harrison
Professor, Department of Political Science
Cell: 778-968-4923
Email: kathryn.harrison@ubc.ca
- Implications of Biden’s inauguration for climate change
- Keystone XL pipeline cancellation
Dr. George Hoberg
Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Email: george.hoberg@ubc.ca
- Implications of a Biden administration for energy and environmental policy, including climate policy domestically and internationally
- Keystone XL cancellation and future of oil sands pipelines
Dr. Richard Johnston
Professor Emeritus, Department of Political Science
Email: richard.johnston@ubc.ca
- Implications of congressional situation, especially in the Senate for how far left Biden’s legislative program can lean
- Government appointments; legislative agenda; conflict of interest; tariffs; social security; Obamacare; Medicare; Republican party; Democratic party
Dr. Peter Klein
Professor, UBC School of Journalism, Writing, and Media
Email: peter.klein@ubc.ca
- Role of social media and fake news; national security and terrorism; xenophobia and Islamophobia
Dr. M. V. Ramana
Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Email: m.v.ramana@ubc.ca
- Opportunities and challenges for the Biden administration in the areas of nuclear arms control and disarmament and promotion of nuclear energy
Dr. Allan Tupper
Professor, Department of Political Science
E-mail: allan.tupper@ubc.ca
- Canadian-U.S. federal government relationship, public management and public policy