UBC experts on B.C. Supreme Court ruling against legalizing private health care

The B.C. Supreme Court ruled against legalizing private health care today following a landmark trial that lasted three-and-a-half years and involved more than 100 witnesses.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Michael Law

Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Canada Research Chair in Access to Medicines

Email: michael.law@ubc.ca

Health care policy; access to and the use of prescription drugs, including the affordability of prescription drugs, private drug insurance, generic drug pricing, and the impact of pharmacist prescribing

Michael Law also provided expert testimony for this case

Steve Morgan

Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Email: steve.morgan@ubc.ca

Health care policy; universal access to appropriately prescribed, affordably priced, and equitably financed medication

*Limited availability today

Jason M. Sutherland

Program Head, Health Services and Outcomes, UBC Centre for Health Evaluation and Outcome Sciences

Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Email: jason.sutherland@ubc.ca