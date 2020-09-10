UBC experts on B.C. Supreme Court ruling against legalizing private health care

Sep 10, 2020    |   For more information, contact Thandi Fletcher

The B.C. Supreme Court ruled against legalizing private health care today following a landmark trial that lasted three-and-a-half years and involved more than 100 witnesses.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Michael Law
Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Canada Research Chair in Access to Medicines
Email: michael.law@ubc.ca

  • Health care policy; access to and the use of prescription drugs, including the affordability of prescription drugs, private drug insurance, generic drug pricing, and the impact of pharmacist prescribing
  • Michael Law also provided expert testimony for this case

Steve Morgan
Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: steve.morgan@ubc.ca

  • Health care policy; universal access to appropriately prescribed, affordably priced, and equitably financed medication

*Limited availability today

Jason M. Sutherland
Program Head, Health Services and Outcomes, UBC Centre for Health Evaluation and Outcome Sciences
Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: jason.sutherland@ubc.ca

  • Health system performance; Funding policy; Methods for improving cross-continuum care; Variations in utilization patterns; Accounting for differences in efficiency and quality of care
  • Jason Sutherland also provided expert testimony for this case

