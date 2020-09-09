Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on air quality and wildfires Media Advisories

Smoke from wildfires in the United States has started affecting air quality in southern B.C.

The following experts are available to comment.

Michael Brauer

Professor, Faculty of Medicine, School of Population and Public Health

Email: michael.brauer@ubc.ca

Air quality and health impacts from smoke

Dr. Chris Carlsten

Professor, Faculty of Medicine

Tel: 604-839-1561

Email: carlsten@mail.ubc.ca

Respiratory problems from air quality and smoke

Sarah Henderson

Associate professor, School of Population and Public Health

Email: sarah.henderson@bccdc.ca