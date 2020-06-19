Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Webinar: How community connection can reduce stress during COVID-19 Arts & Humanities

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, so do stress levels for many Canadians. From fears of becoming infected to concerns about job loss, financial security, and social isolation, the global pandemic has brought on a host of new daily challenges.

But it has also brought communities together in many ways, with stories of students volunteering to deliver groceries to seniors and neighbours joining together daily to cheer for frontline workers.

In this webinar, UBC experts in the School of Nursing and Faculty of Arts discuss how community connection can bring us hope, including what nurses can teach us from supporting patients, and the science behind coping with stress.

Panelists:

Elisabeth Bailey

Assistant Professor, School of Nursing, Faculty of Applied Science

Frances Chen

Associate Professor, Department of Psychology, Faculty of Arts

Moderator:

Kathryn Gretsinger

Senior Instructor, UBC Graduate School of Journalism

Date/Time:

Friday, June 19, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 am PDT

Registration:

Available online here. Space is limited and registration is required. A recording of the webcast will be available here as soon as possible following the event.

This webinar is open to media and the public. This is the eighth webinar in alumni UBC’s COVID-19 series. View the previous webinars here.