UBC experts on B.C. budget

The B.C. NDP government is unveiling its third provincial budget this afternoon. UBC experts are available to comment.
Werner Antweiler
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-8484
Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca
- Mobility/transportation issues
- LNG industry
- ICBC rates
*Available until 4 p.m. today.
Thomas Davidoff
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-8325
Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca
- Housing policy and affordability
- Real estate finance
Jason Ellis
Associate Professor, Department of Educational Studies
Tel: 604-822-9190
Email: j.ellis@ubc.ca
Associate Professor, Department of Educational Studies
Tel: 604-822-9190
Email: j.ellis@ubc.ca
- K–12 education
Tsur Somerville
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Tell: 604-822-8343
Email: tsur.somerville@sauder.ubc.ca
- Housing affordability
- Real estate finance
- Urban economics