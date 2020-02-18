Victoria Legislature Flickr

Credit: David Wise/Flickr

UBC experts on B.C. budget

Media Advisories

Feb 18, 2020    |   For more information, contact Wan Yee Lok

The B.C. NDP government is unveiling its third provincial budget this afternoon. UBC experts are available to comment. 

Werner Antweiler
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-8484
Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca

  • Mobility/transportation issues
  • LNG industry
  • ICBC rates

*Available until 4 p.m. today.

Thomas Davidoff
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-8325
Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Housing policy and affordability
  • Real estate finance
Jason Ellis
Associate Professor, Department of Educational Studies
Tel: 604-822-9190
Email: j.ellis@ubc.ca
  • K–12 education

Tsur Somerville
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Tell: 604-822-8343
Email: tsur.somerville@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Housing affordability
  • Real estate finance
  • Urban economics

Find other stories about: , , , , ,

Contact

Wan Yee Lok
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-822-4549
Email: wanyee.lok@ubc.ca