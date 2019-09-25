Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on impeachment, climate report Media Advisories

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the start of a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the IPCC Special Report on the Ocean and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate (SROCC) was released today. The report—which assesses how greenhouse gas emissions are affecting the planet’s ocean, coastal, polar and mountain ecosystems—details that the rate of warming in the oceans has more than doubled and that a rise in sea levels is expected to become more extreme.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Impeachment

Alan Jacobs

Professor, Department of Political Science

Tel: 778-378-9543

Email: alan.jacobs@ubc.ca

Political economy of advanced industrialized democracies; politics of public policy; political behaviour

Paul Quirk

Professor, Department of Political Science

Phil Lind Chair in U.S. Politics and Representation

Email: paul.quirk@ubc.ca

U.S. politics, including Congress, the presidency, presidential elections, public opinion, regulatory politics, and public policymaking

Climate report

William Cheung

Co-lead author, Chapter five of SROCC

Associate Professor, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries

Tel: +41 766 189 837

Email: w.cheung@oceans.ubc.ca

Preview of the scope of the SROCC report

*William Cheung is in Monaco for the release of the report and is only available for interviews between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. PT.

Kai Chan

Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability

Tel: 778-839-9820

Email: kaichan@ires.ubc.ca

Environmental policy; environmental assessment; climate change; biodiversity

Simon Donner

Professor, Department of Geography

Tel: 604-561-7284

Email: simon.donner@ubc.ca