UBC experts on impeachment, climate report

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the start of a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the IPCC Special Report on the Ocean and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate (SROCC) was released today. The report—which assesses how greenhouse gas emissions are affecting the planet’s ocean, coastal, polar and mountain ecosystems—details that the rate of warming in the oceans has more than doubled and that a rise in sea levels is expected to become more extreme.
UBC experts are available to comment:
Impeachment
Alan Jacobs
Professor, Department of Political Science
Tel: 778-378-9543
Email: alan.jacobs@ubc.ca
- Political economy of advanced industrialized democracies; politics of public policy; political behaviour
Paul Quirk
Professor, Department of Political Science
Phil Lind Chair in U.S. Politics and Representation
Email: paul.quirk@ubc.ca
- U.S. politics, including Congress, the presidency, presidential elections, public opinion, regulatory politics, and public policymaking
Climate report
William Cheung
Co-lead author, Chapter five of SROCC
Associate Professor, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries
Tel: +41 766 189 837
Email: w.cheung@oceans.ubc.ca
- Preview of the scope of the SROCC report
*William Cheung is in Monaco for the release of the report and is only available for interviews between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. PT.
Kai Chan
Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability
Tel: 778-839-9820
Email: kaichan@ires.ubc.ca
- Environmental policy; environmental assessment; climate change; biodiversity
Simon Donner
Professor, Department of Geography
Tel: 604-561-7284
Email: simon.donner@ubc.ca
- Climate science and policy; climate change adaptation in the developing world; climate thresholds; ocean warming