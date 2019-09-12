Architecture Vancouver

UBC experts on B.C.’s speculation and vacancy tax data

Sep 12, 2019    |   For more information, contact Wan Yee Lok

B.C. Finance Minister Carole James is releasing data from the first year of the province’s speculation and vacancy tax this morning. UBC experts are available to comment.

Thomas Davidoff
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604.822.8325
Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Housing policy and affordability; real estate

Tsur Somerville
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-8343
Cell: 604-329-4585
Email: tsur.somerville@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Housing affordability; real estate; urban economics

