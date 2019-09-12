Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on B.C.’s speculation and vacancy tax data Media Advisories

B.C. Finance Minister Carole James is releasing data from the first year of the province’s speculation and vacancy tax this morning. UBC experts are available to comment.

Thomas Davidoff

Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604.822.8325

Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca

Housing policy and affordability; real estate

Tsur Somerville

Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604-822-8343

Cell: 604-329-4585

Email: tsur.somerville@sauder.ubc.ca