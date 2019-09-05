Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on B.C. PharmaCare announcement Media Advisories

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix will be making an announcement on B.C.’s PharmaCare program this afternoon.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Aslam Anis

School of Population and Public Health

Tel: 604-806-8712

Cell: 778-996-2442

Email: aslam.anis@ubc.ca

health economics, pharmacoeconomics, pharmaceutical pricing and policy

Michael Law

Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Canada Research Chair in Access to Medicines

Tel: 604-849-6048

Email: michael.law@ubc.ca

Pharmaceutical policy, affordability of medicines, evaluation of pharmaceutical policy changes, generic drug pricing

*Available before 1 p.m. and after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday