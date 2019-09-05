UBC experts on B.C. PharmaCare announcement

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix will be making an announcement on B.C.’s PharmaCare program this afternoon.
UBC experts are available to comment:
Aslam Anis
School of Population and Public Health
Tel: 604-806-8712
Cell: 778-996-2442
Email: aslam.anis@ubc.ca
- health economics, pharmacoeconomics, pharmaceutical pricing and policy
Michael Law
Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Canada Research Chair in Access to Medicines
Tel: 604-849-6048
Email: michael.law@ubc.ca
- Pharmaceutical policy, affordability of medicines, evaluation of pharmaceutical policy changes, generic drug pricing
*Available before 1 p.m. and after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday