UBC experts on B.C. PharmaCare announcement

Media Advisories

Sep 5, 2019    |   For more information, contact Thandi Fletcher

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix will be making an announcement on B.C.’s PharmaCare program this afternoon.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Aslam Anis
School of Population and Public Health
Tel: 604-806-8712
Cell: 778-996-2442
Email: aslam.anis@ubc.ca

  • health economics, pharmacoeconomics, pharmaceutical pricing and policy

Michael Law
Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Canada Research Chair in Access to Medicines
Tel: 604-849-6048
Email: michael.law@ubc.ca

  • Pharmaceutical policy, affordability of medicines, evaluation of pharmaceutical policy changes, generic drug pricing

*Available before 1 p.m. and after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday

Find other stories about: ,

Contact

Thandi Fletcher
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-822-2234
Cel: 604-868-0896
Email: thandi.fletcher@ubc.ca