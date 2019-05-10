Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Celebrate science at UBC Science Rendezvous Festival Media Advisories

Event: UBC will be hosting Science Rendezvous, a national festival that takes science out of the lab and onto the streets, on Sat. May 11, 2019.

More than one thousand visitors are expected to join in celebration of this year’s theme, “STEAM Big,” which encourages exciting new collaborations between scientists and artists. Festival-goers of all ages will get a chance to meet with world-class researchers and innovators, participate in hands-on-experiments and see amazing scientific demonstrations.

Date/Time: Saturday May 11, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Photo/Assignment editors: Highlights from the festival include liquid nitrogen ice cream making, science poetry slam and 3D-printed violin performances, grassblower-driven hovercraft, and more.

Website: sciencerendezvous.ca

Locations:

Beaty Biodiversity Museum

Beaty Biodiversity Museum (2212 Main Mall); Map and parking: http://www.maps.ubc.ca/?314

Event central hub

Dept of Chemistry

UBC Life Building (Old SUB) Room 2201

6138 Student Union Boulevard; Map and parking: http://www.maps.ubc.ca/?790

Liquid nitrogen ice cream making at 1pm.

Michael Smith Labs

2185 East Mall; Map and parking: http://www.maps.ubc.ca/?83

Poetry slam performances at 11am and 1pm.

3D-printed violin performances at 11:30am and 1:30pm.

Grass-blower driven hovercraft

Neville Scarfe Building

2125 Main Mall; Map and parking: http://www.maps.ubc.ca/?232

TRIUMF photo walk exhibition

Pacific Museum of the Earth

Earth and Ocean Sciences Main Building (6339 Stores Rd); Map and parking: http://www.maps.ubc.ca/?402

Earthquake table

Old barn Community Centre

6308 Thunderbird Boulevard; Map and parking: http://www.maps.ubc.ca/?627

Edible DNA making

Available for interviews:

Theresa Liao, UBC Science Rendezvous event lead and Communications Coordinator for UBC Physics & Astronomy

communications@phas.ubc.ca; 604-377-3874

Dave Ng, Professor of Teaching, Associate Director for Michael Smith Labs

db@msl.ubc.ca; 604-822-6264

Background:

Science Rendezvous, the free national science festival, will take place on Saturday, May 11 at various locations across the country.

In addition to the UBC event, Science Rendezvous festivals will simultaneously take place in 25 cities across Canada on May 11. Become part of Canada’s 12th edition of the national celebration of Science.

Last year’s Science Rendezvous attracted over 215,000 people, with the ultimate goal of inspiring the next generation of Canadian innovators.